Sandalwood oil benefits, fitness experts on how it helps you lose weight, stay healthy

Want to lose weight and stay healthy? While you follow a disciplined exercise routine and a strict weight loss diet plan, including superfoods and fruits, to lose weight, fitness experts claim there is one ingredient many people are unaware of. You can lose weight and feel better about yourself just by inhaling sandalwood essential oil, also increasing your wellness quotient in the bargain. It is time you reaped the benefits of sandalwood oil to reach your fitness goals faster.

Sandalwood essential oil (santalum album) is derived from the steam distillation of sandalwood. It has an earthy aroma that’s very grounding but not overpowering.

An uninitiated person would believe that this oil is only beneficial for the skin and therapeutic for the nervous system, like other essential oils. However, sandalwood oil is also high in sesquiterpenes, a naturally occurring chemical compound known for its health and wellness benefits. Besides being antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, sesquiterpenes stimulate the glands and have the ability to go beyond the blood brain barrier. This basically means that they can increase the oxygen going to the brain.

Sandalwood essential oil helps emotional eaters by suppressing feelings of negativity and bringing a sense of calm. (Shutterstock)

“Sandalwood essential oil has various health benefits, including weight loss. It improves stomach and intestine functions and has a positive effect on the digestive system as well. Sandalwood oil is very effective on the limbic system. This means that it is helpful in controlling emotional eating or cravings and prevents gastric discomfort,” says Tanisha Mehta, Bangalore-based head of the nutrition and dietetics department at the Columbia Asia Hospital.

But how exactly can an oil help with weight loss, and how should one use it? The answer lies in your emotions.

“Sandalwood essential oil helps emotional eaters by suppressing feelings of negativity and bringing a sense of calm. Its woody scent has a natural therapeutic effect on the limbic system. This part of the brain is responsible for controlling emotions like pleasure, power and hunger,” explains Anuj Vats, a Delhi-based nutritionist at Shvas the Body Architecture.

Inhale the oil from a bottle or through a cotton ball soaked in a few drops of the oil. Apply it topically on the wrists or put a few drops of the oil in a diffuser at home. (Shutterstock)

At times, you end up eating the most when you are emotionally at your weakest. This is when you turn to food for comfort, which could be done consciously or unconsciously, when you are stressed out, are in the midst of a problem, or probably even bored.

Emotional eating can sabotage your weight-loss efforts. It often leads to overeating, especially high-calorie, sweet and fatty foods. The good news is that if you’re prone to emotional eating, you can take steps to regain control of your eating habits and get back on track with your weight-loss goals.

And how does one use this for losing weight?

“Inhale the oil from a bottle or through a cotton ball soaked in a few drops of the oil. Apply it topically on the wrists or put a few drops of the oil in a diffuser at home,” says Vats.

This not only helps cut down on emotional eating but also prevents accumulation of gas in your stomach.

