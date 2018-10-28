This healthy bedtime snack can boost your metabolism

If you have a habit of snacking before bedtime, cottage cheese is the way to go, suggests a recent study. According to a recent research, consuming 30 grams of protein about 30 minutes before bed appears to have a positive effect on muscle quality, metabolism and overall health. And for those who have sworn off eating at night, there is no gain in body fat.

As part of the study, participants, active young women in their early 20s, ate samples of cottage cheese 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. Researchers specifically wanted to see if this food may have an impact on metabolic rate and muscle recovery.

Michael Ormsbee, Associate Professor of Nutrition, Food and Exercise Sciences said, “Until now, we presumed that whole foods would act similarly to the data on supplemental protein, but we had no real evidence. This is important because it adds to the body of literature that indicates that whole foods work just as well as protein supplementation and it gives people options for presleep nutrition that go beyond powders and shaker bottles,” Ormsbee added.

Their findings are published in the British Journal of Nutrition.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 11:01 IST