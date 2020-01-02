e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Football / Arsenal beats Man United 2-0 for first win under Arteta

Arsenal beats Man United 2-0 for first win under Arteta

Pépé swept in the opener in the eighth minute and Sokratis grabbed the second in the 42nd.

football Updated: Jan 02, 2020 05:48 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the match.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the match.(REUTERS)
         

Mikel Arteta earned his first win as Arsenal manager Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United secured by first-half goals from Nicolas Pépé and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Pépé swept in the opener in the eighth minute and Sokratis grabbed the second in the 42nd after United goalkeeper David De Gea parried Alexandre Lacazette’s header.

After collecting one point from his first two games since replacing Unai Emery, Arteta secured Arsenal’s first win at home in the league in three months.

While Arsenal climbed to 10th in the standings, United missed a chance to close in on the Champions League places. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side instead fell five points behind Chelsea after the fourth-place club was held to a draw by Brighton.

