e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Big-spending Chelsea under pressure to win title, says Spurs boss Mourinho

Big-spending Chelsea under pressure to win title, says Spurs boss Mourinho

Chelsea spent over 200 million pounds ($266.08 million) to bring in Edouard Mendy, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz among others, instantly making them contenders in Lampard’s second year at the helm.

football Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 15:52 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
reacts Pool via REUTERS/Neil Hall
reacts Pool via REUTERS/Neil Hall(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said Chelsea’s lavish spending spree ahead of the 2020-21 season has raised the heat on manager Frank Lampard to deliver the Premier League title.

Chelsea spent over 200 million pounds ($266.08 million) to bring in Edouard Mendy, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz among others, instantly making them contenders in Lampard’s second year at the helm.

Mourinho, whose Spurs side face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, said he had experienced similar pressure while managing title-winning teams at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

“When you are favourites, you know why,” Mourinho told reporters on Friday. “You have to accept that and you have to deal with that kind of pressure and responsibility.

“I was at clubs which were, let’s say, champions in the market because of their powerful investments. I had to deal with that pressure. So now it’s not for me to deal with that pressure, it’s for others.”

Lampard, who won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup when he played for Chelsea under Mourinho between 2004-07, played down suggestions of a rift between him and his former coach.

“We’ve always had a good relationship,” Lampard said.

“When we are managers of big clubs that are rivals, it does change the relationship. Not in a bad way - I’ve got no problem with him.”

tags
top news
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Curious case of sea spewing ‘gold’ in Andhra’s Kakinada and the spirited rush
Curious case of sea spewing ‘gold’ in Andhra’s Kakinada and the spirited rush
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In