Home / Football / 'One day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above': Pele mourns passing of Diego Maradona

‘One day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above’: Pele mourns passing of Diego Maradona

60-year-old Maradona was battling health issues and recently underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma.

football Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Football legends Pele (R) and Diego Maradona at an advertising soccer event on the eve of the opening of the UEFA 2016 European Championship in Paris, France, June 9, 2016.
Football legends Pele (R) and Diego Maradona at an advertising soccer event on the eve of the opening of the UEFA 2016 European Championship in Paris, France, June 9, 2016. (REUTERS)
         

The football universe was given a big blow on Wednesday as Argentine legend Diego Maradona was pronounced dead at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack. His lawyer confirmed to a news agency about his death. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest to have ever played the game. 60-year-old Maradona was battling health issues and recently underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma.

Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé mourned the death of Argentine great Diego Maradona on Wednesday, following confirmation he had died of a heart attack earlier in the day.

“Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above,” he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.

 

He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.

Former England striker Gary Lineker took to Twitter to mourn Maradona’s death. He wrote, “By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego”

 

Argentina football association wrote, “Argentina’s football association, through its president Claudio Tapia, shares its deepest pain over the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts.”

(with agency inputs)

