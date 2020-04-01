‘Breathe in, breathe out’: Cristiano Ronaldo has a special message amid Coronavirus scare

football

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 20:02 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday posted a workout photo of his and asked everyone to “stay active” during the lockdown period across the world owing to the coronavirus pandemic which is wrecking havoc globally.

“Breathe in, breathe out. Stay active,” Ronaldo said in a tweet with a shirtless picture, showing his enviable body and his eyes closed as if meditating.

Madeira-born Portuguese football star Ronaldo and his manager Jorge Mendes are going to donate five ventilators to the Regional Health Service of Madeira, Lusa News Agency reported last Saturday.

The latest donation will bring the total number of the ventilators in the region to 99, the release said.

Last Tuesday, Ronaldo and Mendes made donations to turn a wing of the Santo Antonio Hospital in the Northern city of Porto into Intensive Care Units (ICU) with 15 beds fully equipped with ventilators, monitors and other equipment.

Portugal has so far seen 8,251 coronavirus cases and 187 deaths.

Meanwhile, Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has recently revealed that star striker and his teammate Ronaldo had to buy iMacs for the entire team after he was given a red card in his first Champions League match for the Italian club.

After spending nine years with Real Madrid, Ronaldo had moved to Juventus in 2018 and in September that year, he played his first Champions League match with his new club against Valencia.

However, in the 29th minute of the game, the Portuguese star was given a red card for an on-field collision with the opposition goalkeeper. He was handed a usual fine and one-match ban following the incident.

Recently, Ronaldo accepted a 3.8 million euro wage cut from Juventus as the Italian champions deal with the closure of all matches due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.