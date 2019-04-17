Champions League: Allegri sticking with Juventus despite loss against Ajax

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri announced on Tuesday he would be staying on as coach with the Italian giants next season despite another Champions League disappointment.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side crashed out of the championship to Dutch side Ajax after a 2-1 loss on the night in Turin and 3-2 aggregate defeat.

“I met the (club) president (Andrea Agnelli) a couple of days ago and told him that I will stay at Juventus. We’ll sit down with the club and think about the future,” Allegri told a press conference.

“If I didn’t have the motivation I would have told him so straight away, but this is not the case.

“I think that during these past five years we’ve worked well, the players have progressed,” said Allegri, 51, who arrived in Turin at the beginning of the 2014-2015 season.

“Winning five Scudetto is not easy, reaching two Champions League finals, is not easy.” Allegri has won ten titles with Juventus since arriving in the 2014-2015 season, with the team just one point away from a fifth consecutive Serie A title under his guidance.

“Juventus continues to grow on and off the pitch and there is the awareness of having a great coach with us, with whom we will meet in June to take forward the technical project,” Agnelli confirmed.

“For our part, we are aware of having been in the Champions League quarter-finals for five or six years and are proud to continue along this path.” Juventus have won two Champions League titles in 1985 and 1996 -- but have finished runners-up five times since, including under Allegri in 2015 and 2017.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 12:48 IST