Home / Football / East Bengal’s Acosta leaves for home, complaining about club’s apathetic attitude

East Bengal’s Acosta leaves for home, complaining about club’s apathetic attitude

football Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Johnny Acosta
Johnny Acosta(Twitter)
         

Costa Rican World Cupper Johnny Acosta’s association with East Bengal ended on a sour note as he left for his home on Monday morning, disappointed by club’s “apathetic” attitude after his contract was terminated by former investor Quess Corp.

The central defender had played a key role in their runners-up finish in 2018-19. He played two seasons with them.

One month into the COVID-19 lockdown, Quess Corp applied the Force Maejeure clause to terminate players’ contracts and purportedly sent eviction notice to some of them in May.

“I close a cycle of my life, this time a little different. In a great institution to which I have a lot of love and respect, Quess East Bengal FC, but that in the end there were contract and salary issues that failed to comply,” Acosta wrote on his Instagram page.

 

“In addition, little help for my return to Costa Rica where the club showed little disposition and apathetic to my situation!,” he added.

East Bengal have now terminated their tie-up with Quess Corp, who had a 70 per cent stake in the club. They had a three-year deal but the Bengaluru-based investors exited on May 31. Then head coach Alejandro Menendez did not retain Acosta for the 2019-20 season but he finally made a comeback after the Spaniard left midway into the season.

Acosta played his last game for East Bengal against Real Kashmir FC before the I-League was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I keep good times and I thank all the fans who always show their support. I carry them in my heart, thank you East Bengal FC,” he wrote.

