Home / Football / England, Atletico Madrid player Trippier banned for 10 weeks

England, Atletico Madrid player Trippier banned for 10 weeks



football Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:35 IST
Reuters

London
File photo of Kieran Trippier.
File photo of Kieran Trippier. (Action Images via Reuters)
         

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,052.00) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing.

“An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing,” the FA said in a statement.

The suspension, which includes all football-related activity, begins on Wednesday following an application to world soccer’s governing body FIFA, the FA added.

