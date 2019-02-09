Exclusive: Chencho Gyeltshen undecided on Bengaluru FC future

Chencho Gyeltshen is no stranger to the I-League. The Bhutan international was the top performer for Minerva Punjab FC during the 2017-18 season and his tally of seven goals from 17 matches played a major part in clinching the title for his team.

Following his brilliant run, he moved to Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC but things did not go according to plan as he spent most of his time on the bench with the club already boasting of established strikers like Miku and Sunil Chhetri.

However, the 22-year-old is back in the I-League following his loan move to NEROCA FC and it took him just three minutes on his debut to prove his mettle as he scored the opener against East Bengal. Although the Manipur-based club was unable to win the encounter, Chencho’s performance earned him praise from experts and fans alike.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Chencho opened up about his time with Bengaluru FC, the differences between the two leagues of Indian football and also about his future plans.

Why did you decide to move to NEROCA FC in the middle of the season?

It is a good move for me because at Bengaluru FC, I was not getting a lot of time to play. At NEROCA FC, I will be getting much more time to play and that is a huge reason before the move.

Tell us about your experiences at Bengaluru FC and how was it playing alongside Sunil Chhetri?

Bengaluru FC is the best club in India and the only reason that I am moving is the lack of game time. Playing with players like Chhetri and Miku gave me a lot of confidence and knowledge. Adjusting to the team was a bit difficult at first because it was a completely new setup for me. I was not aware of the team compositions and what the team wanted from me. But with time, it became easy.

Do you think your earlier stint in I-League will help you in getting acclimatised quickly?

It will not be a problem for me to get acclimatised to this league. Even when I was playing for Bengaluru FC, I used to follow the I-League and I know how the teams play.

What is the main difference between I-League and ISL clubs according to you?

There is not much difference when it comes to playing style and the quality of football. The only difference that I see is how clubs in both leagues take football as a profession. There is a lot of professionalism when it comes to the ISL clubs and that is something missing in the I-League.

What are your future plans? Will you be renewing your contract with Bengaluru FC?

I have not decided about my future yet. I have offers from Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam and after the end of the season, I will decide whether I want to sign once again with Bengaluru FC or not.

