FC Goa seal last Indian Super League semi-final spot with win vs Jamshedpur FC

It was a tale of two red cards and a brace from Ferran Corominas as FC Goa cruised into the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finals with a 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on Sunday.

FC Goa needed at least a draw to seal their spot in the final four, but a win takes them to third in the table, one place above FC Pune City. Jamshedpur are now out of the reckoning and will look forward to the Super Cup after finishing fifth.

It took just seven minutes for the first major event of the match. Jamshedpur had started with a lot of attacking intent, but were left deflated when Subrata Paul handled the ball outside the area and got himself sent off. With a man down, the home side were staring at an ominous result.

Steve Coppell sacrificed Bikash Jairu to send in goalkeeper Sanjiban Ghosh and he conceded at the half an hour mark.

Hugo Boumous slipped Seriton Fernandes through, and his cross was missed by Tiri, leaving Corominas to score from the far post with ease.

Souvik Chakrabarti and Izu Azuka combined a few times to threaten Goa’s goal, but while they put pressure on the defence, they failed to break Goa down convincingly.

Jamshedpur had no option but to chase the match and that left big gaps at the back. Lanzarote’s aerial through ball found Corominas on the run, and he slammed it past the goalkeeper for a second.

With a two-goal cushion, the visitors started attacking with all their force to finish the match off. Ahmed Jahouh took a rasping effort from distance which struck the woodwork, but Goa soon found the third goal.

This time it was Corominas’ pass that was cleverly left by Edu Bedia to run onto Lanzarote. The attacker measured his finish and neatly tucked it into the back of the net.

Things got interesting when Goa lost their goalkeeper Naveen Kumar for exactly the same reason Jamshedpur did - but this came too late for Jamshedpur to make the most of it.

Goa had already scampered away to a healthy lead and stormed into the semi-finals where they will face Chennaiyin FC.