FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs Switzerland, live updates: SUI, SWE goalless at HT

Switzerland doesn’t want to be caught napping early in its FIFA World Cup 2018 match against Sweden in the Round of 16. The Swiss have twice conceded the opening goal in Russia — first in their 1-1 draw with Brazil and again against Serbia — when Switzerland became the first team at this World Cup to win after going a goal down. Switzerland take on Sweden in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, with the winner facing a quarterfinal against either England or Colombia. Get live updates of Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match here.

20:16 hrs IST: Half-time and it’s 0-0. Both teams will have to do a lot better if they want to make it to the quarter-final.

20:12 hrs IST: CHANCE!!! What a chance for Sweden this time, Albin Ekdal puts the ball high with the goal gaping. He should have buried that.

20:10 hrs IST: CHANCE!!! Blerim Dzemaili blazes over after being teed up. Big-big chance.

20:08 hrs IST: No flow to this game so far. A lot of niggly fouls. We have seen very little of the flair players like Forsberg.

20:03 hrs IST: Xhaka tries his luck but the ball goes harmlessly over. Still 0-0.

20:00 hrs IST: Lustig is booked, he will the quarters if Sweden get there.

19:59 hrs IST: GREAT SAVE!!!! Yann Sommer with a fantastic save to deny Marcus berg. the ball was destined for goal before the Gladbach man got his right hand on it.

19:54 hrs IST: A bit of a chance Shaqiri crosses into the area and his cross is met by Zuber who heads comfortably over.

19:50 hrs IST: 20 minutes gone and its been a pretty dire affair so far. nothing in terms of clear cut chances.

19:48 hrs IST: Marcus Berg and Ola Toivonen partnership could be key to Sweden’s chances here, the two have known each other for a long time and have a telepathic understanding.

19:44 hrs IST: Shaqiri with a cross cum shot but the ball in the end goes harmlessly past Robin Olsen’s goal.

19:42 hrs IST: Early signs are that it will not be a high-scoring game. A single goal in all likelihood will decide who wins or who goes through.

19:39 hrs IST: Just as I say that, Marcus Berg has a chance to test the goalkeeper Yann Sommer, but his shot is a bit wild and woolly.

19:37 hrs IST: Both teams feeling each other out. A lot of passing at the back and in midfield. nothing too penetrative so far

19:32 hrs IST: Nearly a chance for Sweden, a free kick is floated in but Ola Toivonen can’t get his header goalwards.

19:30 hrs IST: We have kick off in St. Petersburg.

19:23 hrs IST: All in readiness at the St. Petersburg Arena, both teams are out on the pitch and it will soon be time for national anthems. As always home team first.

19:21 hrs IST: The winners of the match will play either Colombia or England in the quarter-final.

19:07 hrs IST: here is how the two teams will line up,

Sweden: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Claesson, Svensson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen.

Subs: Johnsson, Olsson, Guidetti, Helander, Hiljemark, Krafth, Jansson, Rohden, Durmaz, Thelin, Nordfeldt.

Switzerland: Sommer, Lang, Djourou, Akanji, Rodriguez, Behrami, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber, Drmic.

Subs: Mvogo, Moubandje, Elvedi, Embolo, Freuler, Seferovic, Fernandes, Zakaria, Gavranovic, Burki.

Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)

History is beckoning for the No.6-ranked Swiss team. If they beat Sweden, Switzerland would reach the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954.

The country has never advanced to the final four of the tournament. Sweden’s last quarterfinal appearance was in 1994, on its way to the semi-finals.