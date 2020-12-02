Former East Bengal stars criticise Fowler’s comment

football

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:03 IST

Robbie Fowler’s comment on the perceived lack of training of some Indian players at SC East Bengal drew sharp reactions from former internationals Shyam Thapa and Subhas Bhowmick who have also coached the red-and-gold brigade.

Following SC East Bengal’s 0-3 loss to Mumbai City FC in ISL7 on Tuesday, coach Fowler said in a television interview, “in all honesty, some Indian players look like they haven’t been coached before.” In his first media interaction on October 10, the Liverpool great had said he was “more than satisfied” with the Indians on the roster.

“The comment shows Robbie Fowler has some way to go before he can be called a good coach. You can say what you want to your players but behind the closed doors of the change room. In public, you defend them or say as a coach you couldn’t communicate what you wanted,” said Bhowmick who coached East Bengal to the 2003 Asean Cup title in Jakarta, making them the first Indian team to win a club competition outside south Asia.

Before joining SC East Bengal, Fowler had been a player-manager in 2011-12 in Thailand and in A-League last term with Brisbane Roar.

“And it shows that great players don’t always make a good coach. Chuni (Goswami) and PK (Banerjee) got their coaching badges together but Chuni soon realised he wouldn’t make a good coach even though he was arguably the best player of his generation, if not of all time in India,” said Bhowmick.

Former India captains, Goswami and Banerjee were among the country’s best forwards and key members of the 1962 Asian Games team that won gold. Banerjee became a successful coach for clubs and country.

“Fowler has been a great player so I think he couldn’t control the frustration at the big loss. Losing 0-2 to ATK Mohun Bagan was different; they are a team formed from champions of I-League and ISL. So even though the loss hurt, he could control himself. Yesterday, he could not,” said Thapa, chairman of the All India Football Federation’s technical committee.

“East Bengal couldn’t deal with Mumbai’s trio of Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges and Hugo Boumous. They were drawing East Bengal’s midfield out and creating space and through the game, Fowler’s team couldn’t find a way to counter it. The defenders (Danny) Fox and (Scott) Neville should have done better against Mohun Bagan too. And I think Mike Okoro was better than (Jacques) Maghoma. So, the Indians may have been bad but what about the foreigners East Bengal have,” said Bhowmick.

Nigerian striker Okoro was a key member of East Bengal’s national league titles in 2002-03 and 2003-04 under Bhowmick. That was the last time East Bengal won the national league.

Bhowmick and Thapa, teammates in the 1970 Asian Games where India won bronze, agreed SC East Bengal have had an underwhelming start to their first ISL. They have lost both games, shipped five goals and looked disjointed. “That is not unexpected. By the time they joined ISL, teams had already recruited the best or retained them. Same for the imports too. They may be good but are not at their fittest. East Bengal will need time,” said Thapa.

Having joined on a two-year deal, Fowler had said that though SC East Bengal have had a shorter pre-season, they would be ready. “We will get it right. I am 100% sure of that,” Fowler had said.