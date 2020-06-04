e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Germany, Portugal contenders to host Champions League final

Germany, Portugal contenders to host Champions League final

The priority for the remaining Champions League matches is choosing a location accessible to players and officials as fans are unlikely to be allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions.

football Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:18 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Munich
File image of UEFA Champions League trophy.
File image of UEFA Champions League trophy.(AFP)
         

Germany and Portugal are contenders to host the delayed Champions League final which is due to be moved from Istanbul, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. A June 17 meeting of UEFA’s executive committee will decide the new location for the August final – with that country also set to stage the quarterfinals and semifinals, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the planning for the competition that was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The priority for the remaining Champions League matches is choosing a location accessible to players and officials as fans are unlikely to be allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the president of Portugal, this week referenced potential “good news” for football in the Iberian nation in August. Two stadiums in Lisbon have been floated – with Benfica hosting the final and Sporting Lisbon’s venue also used.

German newspaper Bild reported Wednesday night that Frankfurt is a potential location for the final if Germany is chosen. The Champions League final was due to be staged last Saturday at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The AP reported on Friday that the final was poised to be moved from Istanbul.

Usually, the only the final is held at a neutral venue. But to complete the competition during the pandemic, UEFA shifted planning to back a single country for the last eight.

tags
top news
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In