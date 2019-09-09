HT GIFA: Set the ball rolling with season five

football

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:57 IST

Setting in motion the coming together of the best footballing talent and action in the city, the Ambience Group presents Hindustan Times Great Indian Football Action, yet again — the annual event is back with a bigger and more enthralling fifth season.

A huge success, HT GIFA season four not only saw 2,500 teams register for the tournament, but also garnered over 1.96 lakh votes for the wild card teams. The tournament also saw a whopping 1,727 goals scored through the course of the season.

HT GIFA started in 2013 as a platform to promote football at the grassroots and has turned the game into a phenomenon where the whole city comes together to battle it out on the field.

Evidently, the event has grown beyond being a mere football tournament, transforming into a huge platform to nurture and promote aspiring football players coming from all neighbourhoods in the city. The previous season packed exhilarating games and ajaw-dropping display of talent and skill on the field, with four teams being crowned winners across different categories. Team Young Gunners, from the boys’ senior category, and team Soccer Divas, from the girls’ senior category, bagged the HT GIFA trophy, along with the prize money of `50,000 each.

Likewise, the junior category saw Vatika Football academy (boys) and Dream Killers Jr (girls), pick up the trophy and the cash prize of `50,000 each.

In addition to the team prizes, Shravan Chowdhry from Palms FC and Rishab Dobrial from Young Gunners bagged the Golden Boot Award for scoring nine goals each during the course of the tournament.

Following the same format as its previous season, HT GIFA season 5 will invite registrations in two categories — junior (classes V to VIII) and senior (classes IX to XII) — for both boys and girls teams. So get ready to become part of the biggest neighbourhood football tournament in Delhi. The registrations have begun!

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 14:57 IST