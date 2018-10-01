Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

India vs South Korea Live Updates, AFC U-16 Championship: IND eye U-17 World Cup berth

India vs South Korea Live Updates, AFC U-16 Championship: India take on South Korea in the quarterfinals of AFC U-16 Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 01, 2018 17:56 IST
highlights

Live Updates: Indian U-16 football team look to book their spot in the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup as they take on South Korea in the AFC U-16 Championship quarter-finals in Kuala Lumpur. India are currently unbeaten in the competition with a win over Vietnam and draws against Iran and Indonesia in the group stages. Vikram Pratap Singh was the only scorer as he converted a penalty to hand his team the win against Vietnam. South Korea won all three of their group stages and they topped Group D with nine points.

Follow live updates from India vs South Korea, AFC U-16 Championship here -

17:56 hrs IST

More wishes for the team

18:45 hrs IST

Wishes from Sunil Chhetri

18:40 hrs IST

Warm-up time

17:36 hrs IST

Historic occasion

A huge occasion for Indian football as they are looking to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 as they take on South Korea in the quarterfinals of the AFC U-16 Championship. They were quite impressive in the group stages and win on Monday will be a huge achievement for the youngsters.