India vs South Korea Live Updates, AFC U-16 Championship: IND eye U-17 World Cup berth
India vs South Korea Live Updates, AFC U-16 Championship: India take on South Korea in the quarterfinals of AFC U-16 Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
17:56 hrs IST
18:45 hrs IST
18:40 hrs IST
17:36 hrs IST
Live Updates: Indian U-16 football team look to book their spot in the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup as they take on South Korea in the AFC U-16 Championship quarter-finals in Kuala Lumpur. India are currently unbeaten in the competition with a win over Vietnam and draws against Iran and Indonesia in the group stages. Vikram Pratap Singh was the only scorer as he converted a penalty to hand his team the win against Vietnam. South Korea won all three of their group stages and they topped Group D with nine points.
Follow live updates from India vs South Korea, AFC U-16 Championship here -
Massive good luck to our young boys!! @IndianFootball — Aditi Chauhan (@aditi03chauhan) October 1, 2018
We are dreaming with you 🙌#StarsOfTomorrow #WeAreIndia #BackTheBlue #AsianDream https://t.co/BNT43DoNif
Boys, we are rooting for you! pic.twitter.com/SxcCaG3k4S— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) October 1, 2018
It's warm-up time for the Indians as we inch towards kick-off, which is in about half an hour!#AFCU16 #KORvIND #BackTheBlue #StarsOfTomorrow #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/CYBqfRXqlL— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 1, 2018
A huge occasion for Indian football as they are looking to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 as they take on South Korea in the quarterfinals of the AFC U-16 Championship. They were quite impressive in the group stages and win on Monday will be a huge achievement for the youngsters.
Starting XI for India U16 vs Korea Republic U16. Kick-off time 6.15 PM IST.#StarsOfTomorrow #BackTheBlue #WeAreIndia #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ByWBvtWqOQ— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 1, 2018