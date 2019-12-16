ISL match to be played in empty stadium in Guwahati

football

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 22:51 IST

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be played here as per schedule on Wednesday, but in front of empty stands. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the operator of the league, made the announcement in a statement released on Monday.

“The Hero Indian Super League Match 40 at Guwahati between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, scheduled on Wednesday, will now be played behind closed doors,” the statement read.

“The decision has been taken by Football Sports Development Limited after due consultation and guidance from the city authorities,” it added.

Sporting activities in Guwahati have taken a hit due to the unrest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). NorthEast United were supposed to play Chennaiyin FC in the city on December 12 which was postponed, as was a Ranji Trophy cricket match because of the curfew imposed there.