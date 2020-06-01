e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Klopp welcomes ‘massive lift’ for reunited squad

Klopp welcomes ‘massive lift’ for reunited squad

Liverpool stepped up preparations by resuming contact training in recent days, with Klopp looking to hit the ground running in the postponed Merseyside derby.

football Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp(AP)
         

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says having the squad back together is a “massive, massive lift” as his team prepares to wrap up a first league title in 30 years.

English football has been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic but “Project Restart” is well underway and the Premier League is set resume on June 17.

Liverpool has a massive 25-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool stepped up preparations by resuming contact training in recent days, with Klopp looking to hit the ground running in the postponed Merseyside derby.

“We don’t have to be match-fit now,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “We try it with increasing intensity, day by day, but we have to be fit on the 19th or 20th, whichever day they will give us against Everton, I think. That’s the moment when we want to be at 100%.” Klopp noted the length of the break was unprecedented.

“We never had nine weeks without football training in our lives - since we played football, pretty much,” Klopp said.

tags
top news
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Live: Long queues as Indian railways start operations of 200 passenger trains
Live: Long queues as Indian railways start operations of 200 passenger trains
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM’s call for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM’s call for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
NITI Aayog official tests positive for Covid-19, a floor of Delhi office sealed for sanitation
NITI Aayog official tests positive for Covid-19, a floor of Delhi office sealed for sanitation
IMD says Nisarga likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on June 3
IMD says Nisarga likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on June 3
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus
Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In