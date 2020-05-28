e-paper
Home / Other Sports / IOA issues cheque worth 2 lakh to fight Covid-19

IOA issues cheque worth 2 lakh to fight Covid-19

The money has been raised by the IOA, the national federations and athletes.

other-sports Updated: May 28, 2020 21:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
IOA Secretary General Mr Rajeev Mehta in the presence of EC Members, met Hon’ble Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
IOA Secretary General Mr Rajeev Mehta in the presence of EC Members, met Hon'ble Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Image Courtesy: @WeAreTeamIndia)
         

An Indian Olympic Association delegation, led by Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, an amount raised for the PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IOA delegation included Mehta, sr. vice-president Anil Khanna, vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal, joint secretary Onkar Singh, associate vice-president Ajay Singh. The money has been raised by the IOA, the national federations and athletes.

“A delegation from the Indian Olympic Association met Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri. Kiren Rijiju and handed over Rs 2 crore for the PM Cares Fund. The money has been raised by several federations and also individual athletes,” said a press release from the Sports Ministry.

Thanking IOA for the contribution, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “I am very happy that in these difficult times the sporting fraternity has come together and come forward to collect this money for the need of the country. Most sports federations in India have limited resources, but to make a contribution despite that, is commendable. The contribution will be useful in India’s fight against Corona.”

IOA President Narinder Batra had recently written to Rijiju seeking a package of close to Rs 220 crore for the IOA, federations and state Olympic committees to overcome the drying up of sponsorship money due to the pandemic.

