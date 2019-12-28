The long winding road

football

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 10:55 IST

With nine games in 25 days across all competitions, December was supposed to be the cruellest month for Liverpool, as they went about their quest to win a first league title since 1990. Yet, here we are, with just one more game to go this month: Liverpool not only end the year as the new club world champions but also with a double-digit lead at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand, and no challenger in sight.

More than their exploits in Qatar, where Jurgen Klopp’s side secured the club’s maiden world title earlier this month, it was Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of Leicester City on Boxing Day evening that underlined how formidable the Reds are this season. Just prior to this game, Leicester boasted of the joint-best defensive record in the league alongside Liverpool, that too after conceding three goals at Manchester City last week.

That defensive prowess, however, couldn’t withstand Liverpool’s marauding attack. The visiting Reds were rampant going forward, managing 15 shots, including six on target. The Foxes, who just until last week had shown signs of being genuine title contenders, had just three shots and none on target.

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino scored a brace, but the architect of this win was right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 21-year-old Englishman assisted both of Firmino’s goals, set up the penalty from which James Milner scored and then himself netted the team’s fourth—with a resounding first-time strike from outside the box—to round up the victory. Leicester, managed by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, looked a pale shadow of the team that has occupied the second spot for the last few weeks.

Thursday’s performance typified the Liverpool under Klopp, just like Alexander-Arnold’s exploits on the field was emblematic of the club’s breathtaking resurgence. Born and raised in Liverpool, groomed from the age of six by the club’s academy, into the senior squad at 18, and now, under Klopp, one of the finest full-backs in the world. Alexander-Arnold and fellow full-back Andy Robertson were key to the Reds’ Champions League triumph and their nearly-successful bid for the league title last season. The duo had a combined 23 assists in the league in 2018-19, and have once again been major contributors to Liverpool’s high-flying form this year.

While the front three of Mohamed Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane—as well as the towering centre-back Virgil van Dijk—have rightly earned the plaudits, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold’s all-round contributions have helped Liverpool play the way they do. What also often slips under the radar is the defensive cover provided by the central midfield to the two full-backs. This is a team that can do everything, and they can do it better than any other team.

Klopp’s men have now won seven of their games so far this month, with the only loss coming in the League Cup quarter-final where they had to put up a group of teenagers on the pitch against Aston Villa as the seniors were in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

The fact that Liverpool have managed to surpass the high standards they set for themselves last season at this stage, and that too without a single major signing in the summer, is testament to the work Klopp has done at Anfield.

As things stand, this is the joint-best start by any team in Premier League history; Liverpool have 52 points from a maximum possible 54 so far. No other team in the past has let this big a lead slip either—they are 13 points ahead of Leicester with a game in hand and 14 ahead of Manchester City who play on Friday night.

There is already talk of Liverpool going the league season unbeaten, a la Arsenal’s “Invincibles” in 2003-04. But Klopp and his players will do well to exercise some caution. Last season, Liverpool ended the year seven points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s City. But despite losing only once throughout the season, Liverpool lost the league with a remarkable haul of 97. City just did one point better.

They had another heartbreaking near-miss in 2013-14, when they capitulated a comfortable lead with three games to go to lose the title to City. With Liverpool fans, those two memories still rankle. It was no surprise then that Klopp continued to dismiss any talk of the title on Thursday night.

“We don’t feel it, we don’t think about it. We did not mention it once before the game. It is just not interesting,” he said of the title race.

“I can write the stories myself. Never before in the history of English football has a team had as big a lead and lost the lead. That sounds in my ear negative, so why should we think about something like that?”

With tricky home games against Wolves and Sheffield United coming up, Liverpool have little breathing space in the coming week. The Reds also have an FA Cup clash against local foes Everton next Sunday. The domestic cup is unlikely to be in the top of Liverpool’s priorities, and Klopp will perhaps have an eye on the three league games after that—Tottenham away, Man United at home and Wolves away. Where Liverpool stand after those three games should provide a more accurate reflection of their title credentials. From the evidence seen so far though, Liverpool show no indication of stumbling in the title race this time.