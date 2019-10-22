e-paper
Luka Modric, Neymar miss out on Ballon D’Or shortlist, Megan Rapinoe included

The world’s most expensive player, Neymar, missed out as France Football unveiled the nominees on Monday. Rapinoe dominated the Women’s World Cup, on and off the field, in the summer.

football Updated: Oct 22, 2019 08:55 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
File photo of Luka Modric.
File photo of Luka Modric.(Reuters)
         

While Megan Rapinoe is the leading candidate for the second ever women’s Ballon D’Or, the holder of the men’s award, Luka Modric, and the world’s most expensive player, Neymar, missed out as France Football unveiled the nominees on Monday. Rapinoe dominated the Women’s World Cup, on and off the field, in the summer.

She was joint top scorer and was voted player of the tournament as she led the United States to victory in France in July. The 34-year-old Reign FC playmaker, already a campaigner for LGBT rights and gender equality, made headlines during the tournament by publicly taking on US President Donald Trump.

In the men’s category, last year Modric, fresh from guiding Croatia to a World Cup final, broke the 11-year Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi, who are both included, stranglehold on the award.

Messi has just collected the FIFA Best award, as did Rapinoe, which split from the Ballon D’Or in 2016.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 08:55 IST

Complete domination at Ranchi as India register maiden sweep over SA
Hafiz Saeed continues to run JuD affairs from Pakistan jail
Infosys CEO accused of unethical practices, shares take worst dive in 6 yrs
From 2021, no Assam govt jobs for those with more than two children
‘Lots of room there’: NASA wants a non-American to set foot on Moon too
Why was Amar Jawan Jyoti closed to visitors? LeT wanted to bomb it
Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar dies after delivery, kin blame lack of ambulance
‘Pakistan is Pakistan’: RS Prasad says after Pakistan stops postal services
