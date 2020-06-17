e-paper
Man United’s Fernandes excited by Pogba partnership

France’s Pogba underwent foot surgery in January but has returned to full fitness and is set to join forces with Fernandes for the first time this season when United return to action at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

Jun 17, 2020
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (Action Images via Reuters)
         

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes says he is relishing the opportunity to play alongside record-signing Paul Pogba when they resume their Premier League campaign after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 25-year-old Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January, has settled in quickly at Old Trafford, with three goals and four assists in nine matches and adding creativity to the team with Pogba out of action due to a foot injury.

“I think everyone is excited to see Pogba play again after his long injury,” Portugal midfielder Fernandes told talkSPORT. “For me, playing alongside him will be amazing. Everyone wants to play with the best players and Pogba is one of them.

“But we have a lot of good players and the most important thing is the results.”

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the duo could form a strong partnership in midfield.

United are fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

