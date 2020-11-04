e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Messi not difficult to manage, says Barca coach Koeman

Messi not difficult to manage, says Barca coach Koeman

Messi, 33, handed Barcelona an official notice in August of his desire to terminate his contract before eventually deciding to stay in Spain for this season.

football Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 15:06 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuterss
Lionel Messi shakes hand with coach Roland Koeman
Lionel Messi shakes hand with coach Roland Koeman(Getty Images)
         

Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien said he found Lionel Messi a difficult player to manage but his successor Ronald Koeman enjoys a different relationship with the Argentinian forward.

Messi, 33, handed Barcelona an official notice in August of his desire to terminate his contract before eventually deciding to stay in Spain for this season. Setien was sacked after Barcelona ended the 2019-20 season empty handed.

“I don’t agree with Setien but I respect his opinion and what he has experienced,” Koeman said ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Dynamo Kyiv.

“Messi is a very good player, the best in the world. I see his ambition but he is not a player I have difficulty managing. Every coach is different - but for me, he is the captain and I talk to him every week about things in the dressing room and on the pitch and there is a good relationship.”

Barcelona, who followed up a 5-1 thrashing of Hungary’s Ferencvaros with a 2-0 win at Juventus, are top of Group G with six points.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Delhi reporting third wave, says CM Kejriwal
Covid-19: Delhi reporting third wave, says CM Kejriwal
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘Prince of Jungle Raj cheated people’: Nadda targets Tejashwi Yadav
‘Prince of Jungle Raj cheated people’: Nadda targets Tejashwi Yadav
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Bihar poll updates: Not scared of ‘Modi Voting Machine’, says Rahul Gandhi
Bihar poll updates: Not scared of ‘Modi Voting Machine’, says Rahul Gandhi
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case
Joe Biden wins Arizona, battleground state with changing electorate
Joe Biden wins Arizona, battleground state with changing electorate
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In