Messi will be ready to play against Mallorca despite thigh injury: FC Barcelona

football

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:26 IST

With the La Liga set to resume next week on Friday, Barcelona fans received a worrying news wwhen it was reported that star forward Lionel Messi had missed the team’s training since Tuesday due to a minor thigh injury. But Barcelona have addressed the issue, and in a statement have said that the Argentinian will be ready to be in action when the club faces Mallorca on June 13, their first game since the resumption of the league.

Messi was reportedly working separately in the gym on both Wednedsday and Friday, and on Thursday, all the team members were given an off.

“Leo Messi has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barca finally get back to playing matches,” a club statement read. “He should be able to rejoin his team-mates in a few days’ time,” the statement added.

Messi missed nearly two months at the beginning of the season after hurting a calf muscle in the first preseason training. He is the league leading scorer with 19, five more than Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. Messi also has the most assists, with 12. Defender Clément Lenglet is set to miss the trip to Mallorca because of an accumulation of yellow cards, but striker Luis Suárez, who underwent right knee surgery in January and was expected to miss the season before the pandemic, has been practicing normally and is expected to be back in action in Mallorca.

Ousmane Dembelé is not likely to return as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem. The 2019-20 La Liga season will be resuming after a forced break of nearly three months due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona has a two-point lead over Real Madrid with 11 rounds remaining. Madrid resumes on June 14 against Eibar at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the club’s training center. Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is undergoing renovation work for the rest of the season.

(With inputs from AP)