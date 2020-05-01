e-paper
Home / Football / Milan boss compares Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Roger Federer

Milan boss compares Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Roger Federer

Pioli compared Ibrahimovic’s work ethic to that of 20-time tennis Grand Slam champion Federer and stated both just want to be the best at their respective sports.

football Updated: May 01, 2020
Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds up his AC Milan shirt after signing for AC Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds up his AC Milan shirt after signing for AC Milan (REUTERS)
         

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has compared hot-shot striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer.

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan for a second stint with the Italian giants before the season was abruptly stopped due to coronavirus pandemic.

Pioli compared Ibrahimovic’s work ethic to that of 20-time tennis Grand Slam champion Federer and stated both just want to be the best at their respective sports.

“I spoke to him (Ibrahimovic), he’s doing well,” Pioli said during an Instagram Live chat, as quoted by goal.com.

“I think talent is an innate quality and it’s not difficult for me to spot it, but talent can be worked on and improved.

“I set the example of Roger Federer, as he was born with that talent, but worked constantly every day to become probably the greatest tennis player who ever lived,” Pioli added.

“Even Ibra tells me his only objective every day is to improve his performance and that’s what it’s all about.”

Ibrahimovic is one of the most decorated players in the history of club football. He has played for some of the top European clubs during the course of his illustrious career which began in 1999.

He started his journey with Malmo in home country Sweden before playing for teams like Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Milan, Paris St. Germain and Manchester United.

He has won league titles in Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Paris along with numerous other team and personal accolades.

