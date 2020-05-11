e-paper
Real Madrid resumes individual training

Real Madrid resumes individual training

Players were back in action at the team’s training center two months after the league was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

football Updated: May 11, 2020 17:36 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Sayan Ghosh
Madrid
Real Madrid has become the latest Spanish league club to resume individual training.

Players were back in action at the team’s training center two months after the league was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most clubs had already resumed individual sessions. Barcelona restarted on Friday and Atlético Madrid on Saturday.

All players were tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to practice.

The league says five players on first- and second-division clubs have tested positive. Three staff members have also tested positive.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas hopes to restart the league on June 12.

