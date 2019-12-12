e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Football

Rohit Sharma becomes LaLiga’s first-ever brand ambassador in India

He is the first non-footballer in the history of the league to have signed on the dotted line with them. Rohit comes on-board following a series of major initiatives by LaLiga in India since 2017, a statement said.

football Updated: Dec 12, 2019 15:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Rohit Sharma becomes La Liga ambassador.
Rohit Sharma becomes La Liga ambassador.(La Liga/Twitter)
         

Star India opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday joined hands with LaLiga -- Spains top division football league -- as its brand ambassador in India. He is the first non-footballer in the history of the league to have signed on the dotted line with them. Rohit comes on-board following a series of major initiatives by LaLiga in India since 2017, a statement said. “Football in India is in its global growth trajectory and it is heartening to see that it is no more considered as the ‘sleeping giant’. Over the course of the past five years, we have witnessed a significant growth in the interest for football in India. Credit must be given to everyone associated with it, including the fans,” Rohit said.

“I am truly delighted to be associated with LaLiga. It’s encouraging to see the Spanish giants have made inroads into the Indian football ecosystem through their grassroots programme. Personally, I see this as an interesting journey for me into the beautiful game with LaLiga. I look forward eagerly to connecting with the football fans in India.”

 

“India is a very important market for LaLiga from a global perspective, we came here in 2017 to get a better understanding of the pulse of the nation. Over the past two years, and after several ground-breaking initiatives, it is obvious that India has a huge appetite for football, LaLiga said.

“Rohit Sharma is the perfect example of this, inspite of being the most renowned face in Indian cricket right now, he is also an ardent football and LaLiga fan. In his persona on and off the field, Rohit embodies the LaLiga standards and principles. We are elated to have him as LaLiga’s first ever non-footballer brand ambassador and as the face of our brand in India,” Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said.

tags
top news
SC dismisses 18 review petitions against Ayodhya verdict
SC dismisses 18 review petitions against Ayodhya verdict
Bangladesh foreign minister cancels India visit after citizenship law change
Bangladesh foreign minister cancels India visit after citizenship law change
India, US to sign key defence pact at 2+2 next week; Kashmir could figure
India, US to sign key defence pact at 2+2 next week; Kashmir could figure
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
Circle complete: Elon Musk’s mother shares old photo of him repairing car window
Circle complete: Elon Musk’s mother shares old photo of him repairing car window
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News