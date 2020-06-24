e-paper
Home / Football / Schmeichel saves penalty as Leicester draws 0-0 vs Brighton

Schmeichel saves penalty as Leicester draws 0-0 vs Brighton

football Updated: Jun 24, 2020 08:22 IST
Associated Press
Leicester, England
020 Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel after saving a penalty that was taken by Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay
020 Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel after saving a penalty that was taken by Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay(REUTERS)
         

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved a first-half penalty Tuesday to help his team earn a 0-0 draw against Brighton in the Premier League and inch closer to Champions League qualification.

Neal Maupay, who was Brighton’s match-winner with a stoppage-time goal against Arsenal on Saturday, saw his low penalty stopped by Schmeichel in the 14th minute at the King Power stadium.

Aaron Connolly earned the spot kick after being tripped by James Justin in one of the few noteworthy passages of play in a match lacking intensity and excitement without any fans.

It was the third goalless draw in 13 matches since the restart of the league last week.

Third-place Leicester moved nine points clear of fifth-place Manchester United, which currently occupies the final Champions League qualifying spot following the two-year European ban handed to second-place Manchester City. That ban is being appealed.

United has a game in hand.

Brighton pulled six points clear of the relegation zone but has played a game more than its rivals at the bottom of the standings.

One of the most bizarre incidents in the game saw Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan attempt to bowl the ball out from his area to one of his teammates, only to somehow throw it behind himself.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy pounced on the ball but Ryan recovered to snuff out the danger.

