e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Tottenham’s Son Heung-min set for military training during virus shutdown: Report

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min set for military training during virus shutdown: Report

All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to serve in the military for nearly two years, making up the bulk of Seoul’s 600,000-strong forces -- who face off against North Korea’s army of 1.3 million.

football Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:52 IST
AFP
AFP
Seoul
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min during the match.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min during the match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean striker Son Heung-min will report to a marines boot camp later this month to fulfil military service duties, a report said Thursday. All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to serve in the military for nearly two years, making up the bulk of Seoul’s 600,000-strong forces -- who face off against North Korea’s army of 1.3 million. But Son was spared a career-threatening stint as a conscript when South Korea took gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, earning the team an exemption.

The Spurs star broke down in tears of joy after the 2-1 extra-time win over Japan, which meant he could fulfil his obligations with just three weeks’ basic training and around 500 hours of community service. The 27-year-old’s Premier League season ended even before the coronavirus outbreak spread to Europe when he broke his arm against Aston Villa on February 16, and Spurs said he returned to South Korea for “personal reasons”.

Son will report to a marines boot camp on the island of Jeju on April 20 for his basic training, an industry source told the South’s Yonhap news agency. He posted images online Wednesday of himself exercising on what appeared to be a large balcony, skipping and stretching.

The Premier League is postponed until at least April 30 because of the pandemic and is likely to be delayed even longer when the English game’s stakeholders meet on Friday.

top news
In 4 years, India put 4,200 foreigners on visa blacklist for Tablighi activities
In 4 years, India put 4,200 foreigners on visa blacklist for Tablighi activities
Covid-19: ICMR advises antibody testing in hot spots for faster diagnosis
Covid-19: ICMR advises antibody testing in hot spots for faster diagnosis
Live: Isolation a tapasya, must stick to it to fight Covid-19, says govt
Live: Isolation a tapasya, must stick to it to fight Covid-19, says govt
Coronavirus cases and deaths in India much lower than global average
Coronavirus cases and deaths in India much lower than global average
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Coming soon: Maruti Suzuki all set to drive in S-Cross petrol SUV
Coming soon: Maruti Suzuki all set to drive in S-Cross petrol SUV
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News