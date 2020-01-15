e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Football / Valverde given one match suspension for Super Cup foul

Valverde given one match suspension for Super Cup foul

Valverde was sent off in the closing stages of extra time in Sunday’s final against local rivals Atletico Madrid when the 21-year-old chopped down Spain striker Alvaro Morata as he charged through on goal.

football Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:04 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone with Real Madrid's Federico Valverde who leaves the pitch after being shown a red card by the referee.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone with Real Madrid's Federico Valverde who leaves the pitch after being shown a red card by the referee.(REUTERS)
         

Federico Valverde has been handed a one-match suspension for the late foul that helped Real Madrid win the Spanish Super Cup, the country’s football federation RFEF revealed on Wednesday. Midfielder Valverde was sent off in the closing stages of extra time in Sunday’s final against local rivals Atletico Madrid when the 21-year-old chopped down Spain striker Alvaro Morata as he charged through on goal.

Real won 4-1 on penalties after the match finished goalless, and Atletico coach Diego Simeone said that Valverde’s foul “was the most important moment of the match”.

The suspension means that Uruguayan Valverde will miss Real’s home match against Sevilla on Saturday.

tags
top news
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
‘From heart to head’: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede
‘From heart to head’: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News