Home / Football / Villarreal beat Valladolid, move to 3rd place in Spain

The win put Villarreal one point behind second-placed Real Madrid and two fewer than leader Real Sociedad. Madrid has a game in hand.

football Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 06:12 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Madrid
Samu Chukwueze and Pau Torres
Samu Chukwueze and Pau Torres(Twitter/Villarreal)
         

Samu Chukwueze and Pau Torres scored first-half goals as Villarreal defeated last-placed Valladolid 2-0 to move to third place in the Spanish league on Monday.

Unai Emery’s team dominated from the start at Cerámica Stadium, getting on the board with Chukwueze’s shot from inside the area in the 21st minute and added Torres’ goal from close range in the 37th.

The hosts also had a goal disallowed by video review in the second half after a foul by forward Gerard Moreno before heading the ball into the net.

The result extended Valladolid’s winless run this season. It is the only team, along with promoted Huesca, yet to win in the league. The club owned by Brazil great Ronaldo has only three points from eight matches.

