e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Football / World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi retires from football

World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi retires from football

De Rossi played only seven matches for the Buenos Aires outfit, scoring once, but said he needed to return home for family reasons.

football Updated: Jan 07, 2020 09:49 IST
AFP
AFP
Buenos Aires
Daniele De Rossi announces his retirement from football
Daniele De Rossi announces his retirement from football (REUTERS)
         

Veteran former Italy international Daniele De Rossi announced his retirement from football on Monday, just six months after joining Argentine giants Boca Juniors. De Rossi played only seven matches for the Buenos Aires outfit, scoring once, but said he needed to return home for family reasons.

“I need to go home. I’m leaving Boca and football,” said the 36-year-old former Italy and Roma midfielder.

“I’m leaving a club that has entered my heart, this sport, my passion.” De Rossi, who suffered several injuries during his time in Argentina, insisted that he has “no serious health problems” but merely felt “the need to be closer to my family, to my daughter. I miss them and they miss me”.

De Rossi spent 18 years at Roma before leaving the club at the end of last season.

He played 117 times for Italy from 2004-17 and won the World Cup in 2006.

“I’m going to continue working in football in Italy, I don’t know in what role,” he said.

“Here we’re very far away, it’s hard to connect with people (back home) on a day to day basis. I’m going to stay in Rome or cities close by.” When he left Roma last May, De Rossi said he wanted to continue playing.

Upon joining the Argentines he added: “I couldn’t end my career without playing for Boca.” De Rossi’s signing was organized by his former Roma teammate Nicolas Burdisso, who was then the Boca sporting director.

But Burdisso has since been replaced by Boca legend Juan Roman Riquelme.

De Rossi, though, insisted he had no problems with the new management.

He said his 14-year-old daughter was “the only one who stayed in Italy and she needs her father to be close by.

“She’s not in danger in any way but I need to be there.”

tags
top news
JNU violence: ‘Occupy Gateway’ protesters in Mumbai moved to Azad Maidan
JNU violence: ‘Occupy Gateway’ protesters in Mumbai moved to Azad Maidan
Why police waited at JNU gates for permission to enter campus? Their reason
Why police waited at JNU gates for permission to enter campus? Their reason
‘India-US ties have grown from strength to strength’: PM in call to Trump
‘India-US ties have grown from strength to strength’: PM in call to Trump
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Couple given 48 hours to change wedding venue. President Kovind to the rescue
Couple given 48 hours to change wedding venue. President Kovind to the rescue
‘Earlier I would go overboard’: Rohit’s new way after record-breaking year
‘Earlier I would go overboard’: Rohit’s new way after record-breaking year
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News