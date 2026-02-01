Arteta hails Arsenal's statement rout of Leeds

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's 4-0 demolition of Leeds proved the Premier League leaders can cope with the pressure of the title race. HT Image

Arteta's side ended a three-game winless run in the league with a ruthless display at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Gunners led at the break through Martin Zubimendi's header and an own goal from Leeds keeper Karl Darlow.

Second half strikes from Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus wrapped up a much-needed victory for Arsenal, who had been labelled chokers after allowing their title lead to dwindle in recent weeks.

Goalless draws against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest were compounded by last week's home defeat to Manchester United.

Arsenal fans were becoming increasingly anxious as memories of blown leads in previous title races in the Arteta era began to flood back.

But Arteta had insisted his players remained upbeat in the face of mounting criticism and they delivered a dynamic performance that repaid their manager's faith.

"We're very happy, obviously. A very impressive performance, a very impressive result, especially in the context that we've done it," he said.

"We knew about the difficulty of the game and the opponent that we're facing, with a recent form and the style of play that they have at the moment, the energy that the stadium brings.

"Then the fact that after three results that didn't go our way in the league, we really wanted to show how much we wanted it. And I think we said something on that today."

Arsenal made light of Bukayo Saka's hip injury, suffered in the pre-match warm-up, and Arteta saluted the England winger's late replacement Noni Madueke, who had a role in the first two goals.

He provided a superb cross for Zubimendi's opener and then whipped in a corner that was fumbled into the net by Darlow for the second.

Arteta felt Madueke's impact off the bench underlined Arsenal's valuable strength in depth.

"He was ready, because you cannot do that in two minutes," Arteta said. "The way he prepared, the way he's waiting for opportunity. I think he paid off today, because he made a real impact.

"We thought before the game it was going to be a long game.

"We were going to have to navigate through different moments in the game, and we were going to need everybody fulfilling their roles and I think the players executed that incredibly."

