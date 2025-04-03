Brand Torque's Synods Event In Bengaluru

Brand Torque recently held its inaugural edition of Synods in Bengaluru, attended by delegates from various industries. The event took place at the JW Marriott Hotel, UB city, Bengaluru, on March 28, 2025, and had a substantial audience. L-R: Row 1: Prakash Bulusu (Jt. CEO Private Wealth & Securities - IIFL Capital), Madhushree Dutta (Founder & CEO - Brand Torque), Bijay J. Anand (Founder - Anahata Retreats), Vikram Viswanathan (Honorary Consul of Peru), KAILASHNATH M S, CFA (Head of Seed - Chiratae Ventures). L-R : Row 2: Sandhya Vasudevan (Independent Director Strategic Advisor & Start-up supporter), PROF. M. V. RAJEEV GOWDA (Former Member of Parliament & Professor IIM Bangalore), KHUSHROO PANTHAKY (Chartered Accountant), Amit Kulkarni (Director Finance and Investor Relations - Fireside Ventures), Sheetal Jain (Co-Founder and CEO - LeRemitt), Satish Grampurohit (Co-founder & CEO - Cogniquest), Gappan Annamalai (Director - MAL Group), Prakash Bulusu (Jt CEO Private Wealth & Securities - IIFL Capital). L-R: Row 3: SRIKANTH IYER (Co-Founder & CEO - Home Lane), Nakul Gupta (CMO - Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd.), Ritu Sharma (Executive Director - TiE Bangalore), Navyatha Sagar (Emcee).

Synods, an event presented by Brand Torque, is designed to connect businesses and explore industry trends. Incorporated in 2018, by a team of investment bankers, with over 20 years of experience in Financial Services, Real Estate and other industries, Brand Torque operates on a model of Research, Content, and Connection. Synods is presented as an extension of these principles, with the aim of igniting and exploring ideas.

The event was supported by several partners, including IIFL Capital as Presenting Partner, Suntory Global Spirits as Beverage Partner, and Nature Gate as Gifting Partner. The event included speakers from multiple industries.

The event began with an introduction by Madhushree Dutta, Founder and CEO of Brand Torque. Ms. Dutta spoke about Synods and Brand Torque's growth, noting its network of investors and clients and its workshops. She also mentioned plans to expand Synods to other cities in India.

The first speaker, Bijay Anand, discussed "The Power of Mindfulness: How Inner Transformation Fuels Business Growth." Prakash Bulusu, JT CEO, Private Wealth & Securities, IIFL Capital, addressed the audience on "The Strength of Legacy: Building on Generations of Wealth to Drive Tomorrow’s Growth." Mr. Bulusu shared his insights on the topic, followed by a question and answer session.

The Honorary Consul of Peru, the Hon’ble Mr. Vikram Vishwanath, and Kailashnath MS, CFA, Head of Seed, Chiratae Ventures, led a discussion on "Family Office: Inheritance and Parenting." Mr. Vishwanath, the founder and Chairman of Anuradha Holdings Pvt. Ltd., and has built a diversified enterprise spanning infrastructure, healthcare, technology, real estate, and hospitality, had many points to make on the subject. Mr. Vishwanath discussed sourcing, investments, portfolio management, and exit processes, with a focus on DeepTech, SpaceTech, Life Sciences, and Climate Tech.

A session on "Unlocking India’s Growth Sectors: Key Opportunities for CEOs and Business Leaders" featured Rajeev Gowda, Former Member of Parliament and Professor IIM Bangalore, and Sandhya Vasudevan, Independent Director and Strategic Advisor. Ms. Vasudevan has held various roles at Deutsche Bank, Thomson Reuters, AXA/Guardian Royal Exchange, and the TVS Group. Their conversation focused on India’s policies and growth opportunities.

The evening included a panel discussion moderated by Khushroo Panthaky, Chartered Accountant. Panel members included Gappan Annamalai, Director, MAL Group; Satish Grampurohit, Co-founder and CEO, Cogniquest; Sheetal Jain, Co-founder and CEO, LeRemitt; and Amit Kulkarni, Director- Finance and Investor Relations- Fireside Ventures. The panel discussed "Merging Legacy with Innovation: Paving the way for the next Business Evolution," with discussions divided into two rounds: an industry macro-overview and an in-depth discussion on "A Step Ahead: Catalyzing Innovation & Growth".

Srikanth Iyer, Co-Founder and CEO of HomeLane, delivered a keynote address on "From Vision to Reality: Building a Scalable Startup in a Competitive Market." Nakul Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer of Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd., shared the story of Barbeque Nation and his experiences in building the brand and overseeing new businesses.

Madhushree Dutta of Brand Torque and Ritu Sharma, Executive Director - TiE Bangalore, discussed "Fostering Entrepreneurship: TIE's Role in Empowering Innovators." They spoke about TiE Bangalore’s contributions to the startup ecosystem, challenges faced by startups, and the collaboration with Synods. Prakash Bulusu of IIFL Capital and Gappan Annamalai of MAL Group also shared their perspectives on investing in startups.

Bijay Anand gave a closing keynote speech on "Wellness as a Lifestyle: Integrating Wellness into the High-Net-Worth Lifestyle."

The event also featured podcasts. Prakash Bulusu of IIFL Capital, Bijay Anand of Anahata Retreats, Srikanth Iyer of Home Lane, and Rajeev Balani, Founder, Nature Gate Premium Snacks, shared insights into their professional journeys and personal lives in individual conversations with Madhushree Dutta.

Networking continued after the event. Brand Torque is planning the next edition of Synods in another city.

