Brian Thomas Jr. comes up big late as the Jaguars send the Texans to 0-3 with a 17-10 victory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence found Brian Thomas Jr. for a 46-yard gain, Travis Etienne scored on the next play and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Houston Texans 17-10 on Sunday.

It was Jacksonville's first win over the Texans at home since 2017. Houston had won 12 of the previous 14 in the AFC South series.

This one was decided on the final two drives.

The Jaguars (2-1) got a huge play from Lawrence to Thomas, a connection that has been mostly missing all season, and then the Texans (0-3) seemingly let Etienne score from 10 yards out with 1:48 remaining.

C.J. Stroud drove Houston into striking distance in the waning seconds, but Josh Hines-Allen tipped his pass and Antonio Johnson intercepted the wobbler to seal the victory.

The Texans can point to Nico Collins' fumble as the turning point. Tyson Campbell knocked the ball out and it bounced into Devin Lloyd's hands. It got Jacksonville headed in the right direction after a sluggish performance.

Thomas was dealing with another miserable day before the long catch.

The second-year pro dropped three passes against the Texans, including one on a third-and-3 play that would have moved the chains in the fourth quarter. Thomas was roundly booed as he trudged to the bench and slammed his helmet to the ground.

Thomas also appeared to run the wrong route on a play in the waning minutes.

Houston rookie left tackle Aireontae Ersery had his hands full against Hines-Allen all afternoon. Ersery, a second-round draft pick from Minnesota, allowed a sack, several pressures and was flagged for holding. He also was penalized 15 yards for grabbing cornerback Tyson Campbell’s facemask during a running play.

Hines-Allen picked up half a sack in the third quarter, leaving him two shy of breaking the franchise record (55) set by Tony Brackens in 2003. Hines-Allen has 53 ½ career sacks over seven seasons, including 17 ½ in 2023.

Texans All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. left the game in the first quarter with an abdominal injury. He returned for the next series but ended up leaving the game for good. He was ruled out early in the second half. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson left the game briefly in the third but returned.

Jaguars receiver Dyami Brown injured his left shoulder while making a 1-yard catch in the third, ended up in the locker room and was later ruled out.

Houston hosts Tennessee on Sunday.

Jacksonville plays at San Francisco on Sunday.

