New Delhi, 12th November 2025 - Weddings in India are more than ceremonies, they’re moments of joy, new beginnings, and the promise of building a beautiful home together. Celebrating this spirit, Philips Home Appliances has launched its all-new wedding campaign, “Happy Honeymoon Travels”, designed to make newlywed life easier, warmer, and more delightful with smart, meaningful appliances that elevate every moment, from daily coffee rituals to honeymoon packing. Celebrating New Beginnings: Philips Home Appliances Unveils ‘Happy Honeymoon Travels’ for India’s Wedding Season

The Happy Honeymoon Travels campaign, which started on 5th November, offers customers the opportunity to win exciting prizes on the purchase of Philips products worth ₹1,000 and above till 15th December. The campaign brings a mix of daily, weekly, and mega rewards to delight Philips consumers:

Daily Winner: Philips Dual Basket Air fryer

Weekly Winner: Travel voucher worth ₹ 75,000

Mega Winner: Travel voucher worth ₹ 2,00,000

At the heart of this campaign lies Philips’ understanding of young Indian couples who seek comfort, convenience, and style as they step into a new chapter. Through its wedding-exclusive bundles and offers, Philips brings together its most loved innovations, from Airfryers and Garment Steamers to Coffee Machines and Air Purifiers ensuring that couples begin their married life with ease, confidence, and a touch of celebration.

Speaking about the launch, Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer, Versuni India, said: “For today’s couples, setting up a home is as exciting as the wedding itself. With Happy Honeymoon Travels, we’re bringing Philips’ purpose of ‘turning houses into homes’ to life by helping newlyweds begin their journey with comfort, confidence, and a touch of delight. It’s our way of making those first steps into married life feel effortless and truly special.”

The “Happy Honeymoon Travels” campaign will be active across modern trade and retail outlets through the wedding season. Exclusive offers, limited-time discounts, and interactive gifts will help couples and gift-givers discover smart, meaningful choices for the big celebration and beyond.

About Versuni:

Versuni’s purpose is turning houses into homes. As a house of home appliances brands, Versuni markets: Philips, Philips Baristina, Philips Walita, Preethi, Senseo, L’OR Barista, Saeco, and Gaggia. With more than 900 patents to its name, Versuni’s portfolio spans coffee and kitchen appliances, garment care, climate care, and floor care. Philips, Saeco and Gaggia products are sold under trademark license from Koninklijke Philips N.V. Products under the Philips brand include the Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, Handheld Steamer, Air Purifier and AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum. Versuni is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with innovation, manufacturing, and commercial centers across the globe and a footprint in over 100 countries.

