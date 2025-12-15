CM Dhami addresses All India Public Relations Conference in Dehradun

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the 47th All India Public Relations Conference, organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), in Dehradun. The three-day conference, being held from December 13 to 15, has drawn public relations and communication professionals from across the country, along with international delegates. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses delegates at the 47th All India Public Relations Conference organised by PRSI in Dehradun.

The conference, hosted at Hotel Emerald Grand on Sahastradhara Road, is based on the theme “Developed India @2047: Development with Heritage.” The Chief Minister inaugurated the event and visited an accompanying photo exhibition and handicraft stalls showcasing local art and crafts.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said that public relations has evolved beyond information dissemination and now plays a role in shaping communication between governments and citizens. He said that in the digital environment, where information is widely available, the challenge of misinformation has increased, placing greater responsibility on public communication systems to ensure accuracy and timeliness.

“In a state like Uttarakhand, communication is not a formality but the foundation of trust,” the Chief Minister said, referring to the state’s vulnerability to natural disasters and its strategic significance. He added that public relations systems must be capable of supporting disaster management, governance, and tourism-related communication.

The Chief Minister said that public communication mechanisms should be technologically equipped and responsive to public concerns, particularly during emergencies. He noted that such systems can support coordination during crises and contribute to presenting a consistent narrative on development initiatives.

Dhami also outlined the state government’s development priorities, stating that Uttarakhand’s economy is projected to reach approximately ₹3.78 lakh crore in 2024–25, alongside an increase in per capita income. He said the state budget has expanded in recent years and that the unemployment rate has declined, though he did not provide comparative figures.

According to the Chief Minister, infrastructure development is underway across sectors including education, healthcare, road connectivity, drinking water, and transport. He highlighted ongoing projects such as the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail line, the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, ropeway projects, and airport expansion. He also referred to the state’s efforts to promote tourism across religious, adventure, wellness, film, and wedding segments, as well as initiatives to encourage winter tourism.

On investment and industry, Dhami said that proposals received during the Global Investors Summit are being implemented, supported by a single-window clearance system and revised industrial and startup policies. He said these measures are intended to strengthen local employment and economic activity.

The Chief Minister also mentioned state-level initiatives such as “One District–Two Products,” the House of Himalayas platform, the Millet Mission, and updated tourism and film policies, which aim to support local producers and livelihoods. He said Uttarakhand’s policy framework seeks to balance development with the preservation of cultural and social structures.

The conference will include sessions on Uttarakhand’s development over the past 25 years, media and public relations, emerging technologies, taxation, artificial intelligence, cybercrime, misinformation, and international public relations. Delegates from Russia are participating, giving the event an international component.

On the occasion, Additional Secretary and Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari was conferred a national award by PRSI for contributions to governance-related communication. The event was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Swami Chidanand Muni of Parmarth Niketan, PRSI national office-bearers, and representatives from the Dehradun chapter.