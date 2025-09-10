Colorado QB Ryan Staub takes majority of reps in practice, Deion Sanders declines to name starter

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders wants nothing more than stability at quarterback — like he had for years with his son — and confirmed that Ryan Staub is indeed taking the majority of snaps in practice. HT Image

That's as far as the Colorado coach would go, though. He declined to confirm a report from ESPN that Staub is expected to go from third-stringer to starter for Colorado’s Big 12 opener Friday night at Houston.

“I haven’t made that assessment and decision yet,” Sanders said Tuesday.

One thing is clear: Sanders prefers not to do a rotation again. He gave each of his QBs two series apiece last weekend against Delaware to see what they could do.

Staub, the third QB to enter, made the most of his chance when he took over late in the first half. He threw a TD pass just before halftime and another right after the break. He finished 7 of 10 for 157 yards to help the Buffaloes improve to 1-1.

That just may have been enough to land him the QB1 gig over transfer Kaidon Salter, the starter the past two weeks, and freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis. Sanders didn't have this type of QB quandary the past two seasons with his son, Shedeur, in Boulder.

“I don’t want to play musical chairs at quarterback,” Sanders said. “Why would I want to come to the game and do that? It's like spinning the darn wheel ... I wasn’t good at roulette.”

To keep things light, Sanders quickly added: “But I would put everything on 21 black,” a reference to the No. 21 he famously wore during his Hall of Fame career.

In Colorado's 31-7 win over Delaware, Salter did his part by staking Colorado to a 10-0 lead in his two series. The Liberty transfer handed the offensive controls over to Lewis, the 17-year-old who’s considered the future of the program. Lewis didn’t produce any points while directing the offense.

Staub came in with 45 seconds left in the first half and shined. He ended up playing four straight series. His teammates congratulated him and the student section chanted his name.

This won't be a popularity contest, though.

“Oftentimes, what the team thinks may not be correct. Oftentimes, what the fans think or the media ...," Sanders said. “It’s got to be what we as coaches have come to the conclusion of what best fits us, for where we’re headed.”

Any concerns over not having a solidified No. 1 quarterback?

“A solidified quarterback? Who has one of those?” Sanders asked. “What does that look like? What is a solidified quarterback look like? What does that look like? I want to know. We play a quarterback every week. What does a solidified quarterback look like?”

His son, Shedeur, someone suggested.

“That's what I thought, too," Deion Sanders said as he clapped his hands. “Thank you, Lord. Thank you for that setup.”

Staub spent the past two seasons as the backup to Shedeur Sanders. They still have a tight bond even with Sanders now in Cleveland. Sanders has been reaching out Staub, which comes as no surprise to the Colorado coach given that Staub “is a lovable dude, man,” Deion Sanders said.

“Everybody who played here previously had reached out to him and congratulated him," Sanders said. "He’s always been a standup guy. No matter who's starting, he's always been there in support. He's not going to be one of those guys who, somebody else is starting, he's sitting on the bench mad, sulking. He's not built like that. He's going be there in support and make sure you're prepared."

Staub started for the Buffaloes in the final game of the 2023 season, when Shedeur Sanders was sidelined by an injury. Staub threw for 195 yards in a 23-17 loss at Utah along with his first career touchdown to Travis Hunter.

Last season, Staub was limited to 20 snaps over four appearances in his backup role.

“He's the ultimate teammate. He’s the ultimate character guy. Those are the type of guys that we’re looking for," Deion Sanders said. “Oftentimes, those guys don’t come with the three, four or five stars that you guys get excited about. I’m looking more at, ‘Can they play here? Do they fit who we are?’”

Sanders pointed out Staub's role before stepping on the field last weekend was relaying signals.

“Going from giving signals to getting in the game?” Sanders said. "Come on, man, that don't happen. This is a real-life story that's happening right before your eyes."

