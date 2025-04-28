Cracknell partners with Trinity to introduce Man-Made Beach at Sky Palazzo Residences, Gurugram.

Gurugram: Cracknell, the landscape architect for Trinity’s upcoming Sky Palazzo Residences project, has delivered the final landscape design to Trinity. The design was developed by a global team and is based on principles of social well-being, health, and nature-focused design. A key design element is the inclusion of a man-made beach. L to R - Robert Shakespeare, Group Design Director - Cracknell, Daniel Thompson, Director - Cracknell, Adil Altaf, Managing Director - Trinity, and Avinash Nagpal, Sr. Vice President, Projects - Trinity

A man-made beach is designed to incorporate every sensory experience that a natural beach offers, soft white sands, gentle sloping shores, and the tropical landscaping. Examples of such developments, which have become a worldwide success, are in Dubai, where both residential and hotel projects are created with artificial beaches that create a coastal lifestyle almost year-round. In the case of Sky Palazzo, this innovation brings home resort-like tranquility just minutes away from the bustling commercial districts of Gurgaon.

“With the final landscape design now in place, we’re entering an execution phase with Cracknell. Sky Palazzo Residences, located in Sector 88B Gurugram, has made progress on-site, and this collaboration represents continued development of the residential project. The man-made beach concept, along with integrated greens and open spaces, is intended to offer a unique residential environment,” said Mr. Avinash Nagpal, Senior Vice President Projects, Trinity.

Sky Palazzo Residences will integrate Amalfi-style coastal design elements with contemporary architecture. Trinity aims to create a unique lifestyle experience through this collaboration. The project intends to offer a combination of functionality, aesthetics, and amenities. This partnership is expected to enhance Sky Palazzo Residences.

Cracknell, an architecture and urban design firm with a portfolio of over 2000 global projects, has a presence in several cities, including Abu Dhabi, London, Dubai, Manila, Riyadh, Lugano, and Shenzhen. The firm is now involved in designing Sky Palazzo Residences, with an inclusion of the man-made beach.

Robert Shakespeare, Group Design Director, Cracknell, stated, “Our objective in designing Sky Palazzo Residences is to create a residential experience focused on quality and design principles centred around luxury, community, wellness, and nature. Cracknell's design for Sky Palazzo Residences aims to provide a distinct lifestyle.”

Daniel Thomson, Design Director, Cracknell, said, “Our design considers cultural significance and the well-being of people. The project design includes spaces intended to be functional and resilient, with a focus on community gathering.”

The Trinity-Cracknell partnership represents a collaboration focused on integrating design and sustainability. This collaboration emphasises quality in design and customer-centric approaches. The goal is to elevate standards for premium residential spaces. Both entities are working to establish a legacy of refined living through this project. The collaboration also reflects a shared vision for innovation in residential development.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.