Daniel Jones begins next NFL chapter as Colts, Dolphins square off in season opener

Miami at Indianapolis HT Image

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Colts by 1.

Series record: Dolphins lead 48-29.

Last meeting: Colts beat Dolphins 16-10 on Oct. 20 in Indianapolis

Dolphins offense: overall , rush , pass , scoring

Dolphins defense: overall , rush , pass , scoring

Colts offense: overall , rush , pass , scoring

Colts defense: overall , rush , pass , scoring

Turnover differential: Dolphins minus-5; Colts minus-4.

WR Tyreek Hill. After Hill pulled himself out of last year's season finale, QB Tua Tagovailoa said he wanted to rebuild his trust in Hill at training camp. But coach Mike McDaniel was cautious with his All-Pro receiver after he injured an oblique muscle, which kept Hill out most of August. He returned to practice last week on a limited basis. The question: Which version of Hill will the Dolphins get Sunday?

QB Daniel Jones. Indy brought in Jones to challenge Anthony Richardson for the starting job. While Jones won the job and will become the eighth different opening day starter in nine years for the Colts, there are plenty of questions surrounding the decision — and whether he can keep the job. To do that, he must show he can consistently complete passes, avoid turnovers and win games.

Dolphins receivers vs. Colts secondary. Indy's most glaring defensive problem last season was pass defense. So GM Chris Ballard overhauled the defense by signing CB Charvarius Ward and S Cam Bynum in free agency adding former Dolphins Pro Bowl CB Xavien Howard more recently when a rash of injuries thinned Indy's secondary. Howard did not play last season or in the preseason. If Hill is healthy, he and Jaylen Waddle give Tua Tagovailoa two elite options — and present the first major test for Indy's revamped secondary.

WR Tyreek Hill , RB De’Von Achane and starting RT Austin Jackson have been sidelined for several weeks and were listed as limited in practice Wednesday though all are expected to start this week. Pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are coming back from major injuries last season. TE Darren Waller did not practice Wednesday, but coach Mike McDaniel said the team is just being cautious ramping him up after he did not play in 2024. ... The Colts only have only player listed on their injury report, backup running Tyler Goodson who was limited in practice Wednesday with an elbow injury.

Indianapolis has won two straight, four of five and eight of the past 10 against the Dolphins. ... This game will be just the third meeting between the former AFC East rivals since 2020. ... Only three of the 77 games in this series have gone to overtime. ... Peyton Manning lost his first NFL game 24-15 to Dan Marino and the Dolphins in the 1998 season opener. Manning threw for 302 yards and one TD but had three interceptions. ... The late Don Shula coached both franchises, winning a record 274 times with the Dolphins after winning 98 games with the Baltimore Colts. He ranks third on the Colts' career wins list behind Hall of Fame coaches Tony Dungy and Weeb Ewbank.

Miami is 20-16-1 all time in season openers on the road though a win Sunday would give Miami five straight Week 1 wins. ... A win would make Mike McDaniel the first Dolphins coach since Jimmy Johnson to start his tenure with four straight season-opening wins. ... ... The Dolphins have not won at Indianapolis since 2013. ... ... De’von Achane had a career-best 1,497 yards from scrimmage and 12 total TDs last season. ... Hill became the third player in league history with six or more TDs in each of his first nine seasons. Since joining the Dolphins, he leads the NFL with 4,468 yards receiving. Hill had a down season in 2024 in which he played through a wrist injury that required offseason surgery and still caught 81 passes for just 959 yards and six TDs. ... Miami’s defense will look different this season, especially in the secondary which lost four key players — CBs Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller and safeties Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer. The Dolphins added All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB Rasul Douglas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu and S Ashtyn Davis. ... The Dolphins also claimed former Colts CB JuJu Brents off waivers. ... In addition to new faces on defense, Miami traded productive tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason and added veteran tight end Darren Waller. … Waller is reuniting with offensive coordinator Frank Smith, whom Waller worked with during his three-year tenure with the Raiders when he caught 203 passes for 2,416 yards and 12 touchdowns with Smith as his tight ends coach and earned Pro Bowl trip in 2020. ... Indianapolis has lost 11 straight season openers, going back to a 21-17 victory over Oakland in 2013. The Colts also have missed the playoffs each of the past four years. ... Team owner Jim Irsay will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Sunday. Irsay died in May and his three daughters now run the team. Irsay's father, Robert, also is in the Ring of Honor. ... Since leading the New York Giants to the 2022 playoffs, Jones is 3-13 as a starter, throwing 13 interceptions and 10 TDs. ... Sunday marks the debuts of new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and rookie TE Tyler Warren, the No. 14 overall draft pick. ... RB Jonathan Taylor rushed for 1,431 yards and 11 TDs in 14 games last season, his best stats since he won the 2021 NFL rushing title. He needs one 100-yard game to break a tie with Eric Dickerson for the second most in franchise history. ... WR Alec Pierce averaged a league-high 22.3 yards per catch last season and the Colts hope pairing him with Josh Downs and a healthy Michael Pittman Jr. will open up the passing game. Pittman was slowed most of last season with a back injury. ... Indy still has two of the NFL's top nine tacklers on defense — LB Zaire Franklin and S Nick Cross . ... Spencer Shrader won the kicking job in training camp.

With so many unknowns heading into the opener, make the safe play by taking either Taylor or Tagovailoa.

