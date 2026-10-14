Dhami announces extra relief for hail-hit farmers in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced additional financial assistance for farmers affected by hailstorms, alongside a three-month deferment of electricity bill payments and a proposed relief measure for Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans. Interview with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Under the decision, farmers whose agricultural, horticultural and sugarcane crops have been damaged will receive assistance equal to the amount payable under existing disaster relief norms, over and above the prescribed compensation, according to the state government.

The chief minister has directed officials to take the necessary steps to implement the measures. The government said the additional assistance was intended to help affected farmers manage financial difficulties caused by crop losses and continue agricultural and horticultural activities in the coming season.

Electricity bills deferred The payment of electricity bills for October, November and December will be deferred for affected farmers, the government said. The measure is intended to ease their immediate financial burden as they recover from crop damage.

The announcement does not specify the number of farmers eligible for the relief, the total financial outlay or the districts and areas covered by the hailstorm-related measures.

The state government has also decided to approach the Centre for relief on KCC loan repayments. A letter will be sent to the Union finance ministry requesting a three-month deferment of repayment obligations for affected farmers.

The proposed loan relief is subject to the response of the central government. The state announcement does not indicate whether interest payments would also be deferred or specify the loan accounts that could qualify.

Focus on farm recovery KCC loans provide farmers with credit for agricultural requirements. A temporary repayment deferment, if approved, could give eligible borrowers additional time to manage their obligations following crop losses.

Chief Minister Dhami said the state government was committed to protecting farmers' interests and helping them overcome difficulties arising from natural disasters. He said all possible steps would be taken to safeguard farmers' livelihoods and sustain agricultural activities.

The measures combine additional compensation with short-term payment relief, addressing both the immediate financial pressure caused by crop damage and the need to continue farming operations. However, the government has yet to provide details on the implementation process, the assessment of eligible crop losses or the timeline for disbursing the additional assistance.

The electricity bill deferment is among the measures announced for October to December, while the KCC repayment deferment remains a request to the Centre. The state government said the overall package was intended to help farmers recover from hailstorm damage and maintain agricultural and horticultural operations.