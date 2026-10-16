From a home exam to a national AI challenge at IIT Bombay: How the Techfest pathway works

For most Indian families, IIT Bombay is a destination with a long road of preparation behind it. This journey typically begins in Class 10 or 11 and depends on an entrance exam. Very few people talk about the years before. The GLF AI Olympiad 2026 introduces students in Grades 3–10 to AI literacy, algorithms and machine learning.

What not many know is that there is a nearer door. A curious child can reach for it with nothing more than a 60-minute exam and a habit of asking why. It is a national AI challenge hosted at Techfest, IIT Bombay, and the route to it starts with an exam taken at home or at school.

One point needs to be clear from the start. This is not a shortcut into IIT. What it offers is early exposure to a serious technical environment, where curiosity and problem-solving count as much as marks.

What is Techfest, and why does it matter to a child? Techfest is the science and technology festival of IIT Bombay, which its organisers describe as Asia’s largest. For most school students, a place like this is something they hear about, not something they see.

That distance matters. Children form ideas early about what is meant for them. A child who sees older students building, testing and explaining their ideas learns that technology is something people create, not only something they use. Seeing that at the age of 12 or 14, rather than at 18, can change what feels possible.

How the pathway works Children already use AI every day, through voice assistants, video feeds and homework chatbots. Often, they don’t even know how it works. From the 2026-27 session, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a Computational Thinking and AI curriculum for Classes 3-8, with foundational AI concepts arriving from Class 6. Curricula take time to reach every classroom, though, and children are meeting AI outside school in the meantime.

The route begins with the Global Learning Foundation (GLF), AI Olympiad 2026, a national exam on AI literacy for students in Grades 3-10. It is organised by GLF in association with STEMLearn.AI and Techfest, IIT Bombay.