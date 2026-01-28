Grand Slam Fitness Ties Up With NY-Based Turbuster and Fit India Trust to Expand to 100 Centres by 2030

Grand Slam Fitness, founded in 1992 and one of India’s long-standing fitness infrastructure companies, is expanding its national footprint by bringing together fitness infrastructure, global equipment manufacturing and structured fitness education under a single franchise platform, in partnership with New York–based Turbuster and Fit India Trust. The collaboration aims to establish 100 integrated commercial fitness solution centres across India by 2030. Grand Slam Fitness, alongside Turbuster and Fit India Trust, plans to create 100 fitness solution centres in India by 2030, combining infrastructure, equipment, and education. (Fit India Trust)

The model combines Grand Slam Fitness’ experience in developing fitness infrastructure with Turbuster’s commercial gym equipment and Fit India Trust’s trainer education and certification programmes. Turbuster has operated in the Indian market for nearly 20 years, while Fit India Trust offers nationally accredited courses aligned with ACE, NSDC, and Skill India frameworks.

The partnership is structured around a key gap in India’s fitness sector: while the number of gyms has expanded steadily, the availability of certified, job-ready trainers has not kept pace. By integrating fitness centres with structured education and certification under one platform, the partners aim to support standardisation, employability and service quality across the industry.

India’s fitness services market—comprising gym memberships, personal training and related services—was valued at approximately ₹16,200 crore in 2024 and is projected to grow to nearly ₹37,700 crore by 2030, according to industry estimates. Gym memberships are expected to increase from about 12.3 million to nearly 23 million over the same period, reflecting increasing demand for organised and professional fitness offerings.

The centres will follow a franchise-owned, franchise-operated (FOFO) model, with expansion planned across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.