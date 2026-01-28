Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Grand Slam Fitness Ties Up With NY-Based Turbuster and Fit India Trust to Expand to 100 Centres by 2030

    Grand Slam Fitness is expanding in India by partnering with Turbuster and Fit India Trust to establish 100 fitness solution centres by 2030.

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 2:33 PM IST
    By Genesis
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Grand Slam Fitness, founded in 1992 and one of India’s long-standing fitness infrastructure companies, is expanding its national footprint by bringing together fitness infrastructure, global equipment manufacturing and structured fitness education under a single franchise platform, in partnership with New York–based Turbuster and Fit India Trust. The collaboration aims to establish 100 integrated commercial fitness solution centres across India by 2030.

    Grand Slam Fitness, alongside Turbuster and Fit India Trust, plans to create 100 fitness solution centres in India by 2030, combining infrastructure, equipment, and education. (Fit India Trust)
    Grand Slam Fitness, alongside Turbuster and Fit India Trust, plans to create 100 fitness solution centres in India by 2030, combining infrastructure, equipment, and education. (Fit India Trust)

    The model combines Grand Slam Fitness’ experience in developing fitness infrastructure with Turbuster’s commercial gym equipment and Fit India Trust’s trainer education and certification programmes. Turbuster has operated in the Indian market for nearly 20 years, while Fit India Trust offers nationally accredited courses aligned with ACE, NSDC, and Skill India frameworks.

    The partnership is structured around a key gap in India’s fitness sector: while the number of gyms has expanded steadily, the availability of certified, job-ready trainers has not kept pace. By integrating fitness centres with structured education and certification under one platform, the partners aim to support standardisation, employability and service quality across the industry.

    India’s fitness services market—comprising gym memberships, personal training and related services—was valued at approximately 16,200 crore in 2024 and is projected to grow to nearly 37,700 crore by 2030, according to industry estimates. Gym memberships are expected to increase from about 12.3 million to nearly 23 million over the same period, reflecting increasing demand for organised and professional fitness offerings.

    The centres will follow a franchise-owned, franchise-operated (FOFO) model, with expansion planned across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

    Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

    News/Genesis/Grand Slam Fitness Ties Up With NY-Based Turbuster And Fit India Trust To Expand To 100 Centres By 2030
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes