The initial stages of investing in mutual funds might be confusing for someone who is not sure about how much to invest on a monthly basis. You might wonder: should you start with an investment of ₹500, ₹2,000, or ₹5,000? And for how long would you like to stay invested, and how much will be your growth? Such questions might create confusion for a first-time investor. Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) involves investing a certain amount at fixed intervals, which is generally monthly. An SIP calculator helps you to determine how your monthly investments might grow over time. Let’s understand how 5paisa’s SIP calculator can help you plan your first monthly investment. How 5paisa's SIP Calculator Is Helping First-Time Investors Plan Their First Monthly Commitment

Why Is Choosing Your First SIP Amount Important? When you begin investing, it’s easy to focus on the amount of money that you can earn in the future. But first, you have to decide on choosing the amount that suits your budget.

For instance, if you have just begun earning, you may need to pay for rent, travel, and household needs among other things. It may become challenging for you to cover your daily expenses if you allocate a large amount of funds for investments.

Alternatively, starting by allocating funds you can comfortably invest monthly can assist you in building the habit of investing. You can review your SIP as your income and financial goals change.

What Is an SIP Calculator? SIP calculator is an online tool which allows estimating the future potential value of your systematic investments in mutual funds.

You just need to enter the monthly investment amount, the annual rate of return you expect, and the time period during which you will be making investments to see an estimate of what your investment will be worth in the future.

For first-time investors, this can make financial planning easier. Instead of choosing an amount without knowing how it might add up over time, you can compare different monthly contributions and investment periods.

How Does 5paisa's SIP Calculator Help First-Time Investors? Lets see how the SIP calculator from 5paisa can help.

Helps You Choose a Monthly Amount You do not need to begin with a large investment. You can enter different monthly amounts into the SIP calculator and compare their estimated future values. This helps you understand how your monthly contribution could affect your investment over time.

Shows How Time Can Affect Your Investment The duration of your investment can affect the overall return of your investments. You can enter different periods of investments in the calculator and find out how by investing early gives you time to earn from your investment. However, longer investment duration does not ensure positive results of investment.

Helps You Achieve a Financial Target Imagine that you have to build a fund for a particular expense in the future. Using the calculator, you will be able to see the amount of money needed to contribute every month to reach your goal.

Helps Compare Various Investment Plans You will be able to change your monthly SIP, rate of return and duration of investment to find out what effect these factors have on the end outcome. For example, you can calculate the difference between investing ₹2,000 monthly for five years and ₹2,000 monthly for ten years.

How Much Could Your First SIP Grow? Here is an illustration of how different monthly SIP amounts could grow over ten years, assuming an annual return of 12% and monthly compounding.

Monthly SIP Total invested over 10 years Estimated value ₹ 1,000 ₹ 1,20,000 ₹ 2.30 lakh ₹ 2,000 ₹ 2,40,000 ₹ 4.60 lakh ₹ 5,000 ₹ 6,00,000 ₹ 11.50 lakh

The comparison shows how a regular monthly contribution can add up over time. Also, it becomes clear why the selection of a sustainable monthly savings figure is essential at the beginning of the investment process.

Tips for Planning Your First Monthly SIP Before you begin, keep a few things in mind:

Begin with an affordable amount: Select a contribution amount that is affordable for you and does not affect your basic expenditure.

Have some emergency funds saved: Do not invest funds that you might need for emergencies.

Set your goals clearly: Your investment period should reflect when you expect to need the money.

Market risk: There are always market risks involved in mutual fund investment, and the returns vary accordingly.

Increase your SIP: As you earn more, you can consider increasing your monthly contributions. Conclusion Starting your first SIP does not have to involve complicated calculations. Understanding your monthly budget, setting a financial goal and estimating your potential investment growth can help you make a more informed decision. An SIP calculator allows you to compare different monthly contributions and investment periods before committing your money. You can use 5paisa's SIP calculator to explore different investment scenarios and plan a monthly contribution that fits your financial goals. Remember that the estimates are indicative, and actual mutual fund returns are not guaranteed.

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