Indian Open 2025 Organised by Global Sports to Showcase the Best of Pickleball in India

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Played on a smaller court with a perforated paddle and a low-density plastic ball, pickleball is known for its ease of learning and social appeal, making it accessible to players of all ages and skill levels. The global pickleball market is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2023 to USD 7.9 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 15.3 per cent during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. Partners at Global Sports, from left to right: Niraj Jain, Suresh Bhansali, Divyesh Jain, Hemal Jain, Shashank Khaitan.

This February, Mumbai will witness the Indian Open 2025, Asia’s largest pickleball championship which will be organised by Global Sports. The event will bring together over 1,800 players from various categories.

Yuvraj Rui, Partner at Global Sports and one of the best Pickleball players in India.

Driven by partners who are ardent pickleball enthusiasts, Global Sports aims to not only popularise the sport but also create sustainable career opportunities for players, coaches, and professionals. Niraj Jain, Suresh Bhansali, Divyesh Jain, Hemal Jain, and Shashank Khaitan are partners at Global Sports driving the growth of pickleball in India through tournaments like the Indian Open. Their efforts have significantly elevated the sport’s profile nationwide.

The Rise of Pickleball in India

Pickleball’s easy-to-learn format, minimal equipment needs, and smaller courts make it an appealing choice for all age groups. The sport is thriving in metro cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi while simultaneously reaching smaller cities like Jaipur, Surat, and Ambala. Its affordability and universal appeal enable players of all backgrounds to connect and compete fostering a sense of community.

In Mumbai, Global Sports has built 50 courts out of the city’s 500. Global Sports has recently announced its first international Pickleball center in Dubai.

“For us, pickleball is more than just a sport; it’s a passion project,” says Yuvraj Ruia, a player and partner at Global Sports. “Our dream is to see pickleball at the Olympics with India winning medals. We envision pickleball becoming a sustainable career option that touches lives across the country.”

Indian Open 2025

Scheduled from February 3rd to 9th, the Indian Open 2025 will be a grand celebration of pickleball. Over 25 courts including a dedicated show court for livestreaming, will host matches at this event in Mumbai. This event follows a series of tournaments organised by Global Sports, such as the Indian Open 2023 in Goa, the Global Sports Pickleball Championship in Mumbai, and the Monsoon Pickleball Championships. These tournaments have consistently drawn top talent including international stars like Andrei Daescu and Susannah Barr, and sports icons such as Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.

The Indian Open 2025 is expected to be another landmark event that highlights India’s growing prominence on the global pickleball map. With Hindustan Times as a media partner, the tournament’s reach and visibility are set to extend even further engaging audiences across the nation.

Pickleball’s Rise in India

Over the past 2.5 years, Global Sports has worked to create awareness, build courts, and provide exposure for Indian players on international platforms.

Through initiatives like the Pro and Challenger leagues, Global Sports is making structured pathways for players to advance their careers. These leagues featuring 10 pro teams, 10 challenger teams, and 100 players, are designed to elevate Indian talent by offering them opportunities to compete

“The learning and exposure from these leagues will ensure that Indian players are ready to compete with global talent,” Ruia said. “Our goal is to replicate the success of the IPL in cricket, giving young athletes a dream to play for India and make a solid living.”

In addition to creating opportunities for professional players, it recognises pickleball’s unique ability to engage older generations. The sport’s 50-plus category recognised as the Senior Pro division globally, allows individuals aged 35 to 60 and above to remain competitive and active.

Bollywood’s Spotlight on Pickleball

Bollywood’s association with pickleball has added a glamorous dimension to the sport. Global Sports has forged partnerships with prominent figures such as Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar, further elevating the sport’s profile. Celebrity appearances by Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra at previous events have attracted widespread media attention bringing pickleball into the cultural spotlight.

“Karan Johar’s involvement is a game-changer,” says Ruia. “It adds a new level of excitement and ensures that pickleball reaches audiences beyond traditional sports enthusiasts.”

The Path Ahead

As the Indian Open 2025 approaches, the event promises to inspire players and fans alike, showcasing the potential of pickleball in India. Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or a curious newcomer, it’s game on for Pickleball in India.

