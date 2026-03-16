IPSA Series 60 swiftly turns existing doors smart

As smart homes become increasingly common, homeowners are looking for security solutions that are both modern and easy to install. However, traditional digital locks often require significant door modifications, drilling, or even replacing the entire lock system making installation more complex. The Series 60 Smart Cylinder from IPSA offers a seamless upgrade to smart locks without replacing existing door hardware. (IPSA)

Recognising this challenge, IPSA Group, one of India’s hardware manufacturing brands, has introduced the IPSA Series 60 Smart Cylinder, a solution designed to upgrade any existing door into a smart security system without the need for door cutting or structural modifications.

The concept behind the Series 60 is simple yet powerful: instead of replacing the entire lock system, homeowners can simply replace the existing door cylinder with a smart one.

Within minutes, a traditional door lock can function with smart lock features.

This retrofit approach addresses a common barrier to smart lock adoption installation complexity. With the IPSA Series 60 Smart Cylinder, users can upgrade their door security without damaging the door design or calling for additional carpentry work.