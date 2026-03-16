IPSA Series 60 swiftly turns existing doors smart
The IPSA Series 60 Smart Cylinder upgrades traditional locks into smart security systems without major modifications.
As smart homes become increasingly common, homeowners are looking for security solutions that are both modern and easy to install. However, traditional digital locks often require significant door modifications, drilling, or even replacing the entire lock system making installation more complex.
Recognising this challenge, IPSA Group, one of India’s hardware manufacturing brands, has introduced the IPSA Series 60 Smart Cylinder, a solution designed to upgrade any existing door into a smart security system without the need for door cutting or structural modifications.
The concept behind the Series 60 is simple yet powerful: instead of replacing the entire lock system, homeowners can simply replace the existing door cylinder with a smart one.
Within minutes, a traditional door lock can function with smart lock features.
This retrofit approach addresses a common barrier to smart lock adoption installation complexity. With the IPSA Series 60 Smart Cylinder, users can upgrade their door security without damaging the door design or calling for additional carpentry work.
Smart Lock Features
The Series 60 Smart Cylinder combines digital security features with user-friendly functionality.
Key features include:
- Fingerprint Access for fast and secure entry
- Password Access for family members and authorised users
- Manual Key Backup for emergency situations
- Retrofit Installation compatible with existing door locks
- No Door Cutting or Drilling Required
Unlike many traditional digital locks that require complete lock replacement, the Series 60 is designed to integrate with existing door hardware and handle designs.
This makes it relevant for homeowners, interior designers, and builders who want to introduce smart security without altering the aesthetics of the door.
Designed for Modern Homes
With rising awareness around home security and smart living, the demand for intelligent locking systems has increased across urban India.
However, many homeowners hesitate to adopt smart locks due to the perceived complexity of installation.
IPSA’s Series 60 Smart Cylinder addresses this gap by offering an alternative upgrade path to smart security.
The cylinder-based system allows users to retain their existing door handles and hardware design while gaining access to advanced digital security features.
This makes the solution particularly relevant for:
- Residential homes
- Apartments and gated communities
- Premium interiors
- Renovation projects where door modification is not preferred
Product Development from IPSA
The launch of the Series 60 Smart Cylinder reflects IPSA Group’s broader commitment to innovation in architectural and furniture hardware.
Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio across cabinet hinges, drawer slides, locks, and smart hardware solutions, serving a network of distributors, dealers, and professionals across India.
By focusing on product and user-centric design, IPSA aims to make advanced hardware solutions more accessible to the market.
The Series 60 Smart Cylinder is an example of this approach — simplifying smart security while maintaining reliability and ease of installation.
Changing Trends in Door Security
As homes continue to become smarter, security systems are evolving rapidly.
Solutions that combine simplicity, reliability, and technology are becoming more common in home hardware.
With the introduction of the Series 60 Smart Cylinder, IPSA Group aims to offer a solution that introduces smart security within reach for a wider audience.
Instead of replacing entire lock systems, homeowners can now upgrade their doors with a simple change — transforming traditional locks into smart security systems.
IPSA Group
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.