Mumbai, 1th October 2025: K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM), in collaboration with the Indian Academy of Management (INDAM), organised the INDAM-KJSIM International MSME Conference 2025 at the Somaiya Vidyavihar Campus. Sponsored by Supreme Industries and the State Bank of India, the conference was themed ‘Vibrant MSMEs: Leadership and Sustainable Growth in Focus’. It brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and academicians to discuss innovation, technology adoption, policy reforms, and global collaborations shaping the future of MSMEs. K J Somaiya Institute of Management organises International MSME Conference 2025 in collaboration with INDAM

This collaboration with INDAM, the India Chapter of the Academy of Management, USA, added a global dimension to the dialogue, bringing together academic rigour and practical industry insights. This partnership reinforced the conference’s mission of fostering meaningful engagement between research and enterprise. Organisations and Industry bodies like IDEMI, AIPMA, IIM Bangalore Centre for Teaching & Learning, C4i4 Lab (Ministry of Heavy Industries), SME Chamber of India, NSE, ChemTech, etc, partnered in various capacities to encourage the industry aspect.

Shri Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, in his keynote address, said, “MSMEs are the seed from which industries grow. Large enterprises, even trillion-dollar businesses, begin small. In India, these small businesses form the backbone of our economy, contributing far beyond their modest beginnings”.

Dr. Raman Ramachandran, Director & Dean, KJSIM, said, “MSMEs are a vital pillar of the Indian economy, with more than 70 million registered businesses contributing nearly 30% to India’s GDP. MSMEs have been central to India’s journey to becoming one of the world’s top five economies and will remain equally critical as India moves towards being among the top three”.

Dr. Vijay Pereira, Vice-President (President-Elect 2026-2028), INDAM, said, “This conference is an example of how INDAM continues to partner with prominent business schools in India on cutting-edge themes, bringing together researchers and practitioners alike, driving innovative and effective ideas for key stakeholders”.

Panel discussions on ‘Innovation in MSMEs: Embracing Technology for Competitive Advantage’ and ‘Ease of Doing Business: Policy Reforms for MSMEs’ contributed to the discourse of strengthening the MSME ecosystem in India.

Two Book launches and an MOU signing between KJSIM & IDEMI took place. Mangesh Kamat, IDEMI, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, led the IDEMI Capacity Building Workshop on MSME innovation and technical excellence. The conference also featured poster competitions, live exhibitions of MSME products and innovations, and academic paper presentations, creating a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration.

The INDAM-KJSIM International MSME Conference received participation from Germany, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the USA, etc. The conference attracted research papers from 80+ national and international participants, reaffirming K J Somaiya Institute of Management’s role in advancing research-driven dialogue and strengthening industry-academia partnerships, positioning the institute as a hub for ideas and collaboration in support of sustainable and inclusive MSME growth.

K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM), a premier B-school in Mumbai, is known for its industry-aligned MBA and PhD programs. KJSIM holds the coveted AACSB accreditation and has been recognized as a top 60 Business School across Asia by QS Global MBA Rankings. Located in the 50-acre campus of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, KJSIM fosters purpose-driven leadership through experiential learning and interdisciplinary collaboration. With a strong emphasis on specialized domains like Healthcare, Sports Management, Marketing Communications, Finance, Business Analytics, and Data Science, KJSIM prepares students for evolving business landscapes. Its focus on academic excellence, corporate partnerships, and research-driven education makes it a preferred choice for management aspirants. Website: https://kjsim.somaiya.edu

