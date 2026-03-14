Kejriwal promises industry support to rival China as Punjab attracts ₹10,000 crore on day 1 of investors summit

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Punjab government would provide every facility required for industries to compete with China, asserting that a business-friendly environment had helped the state attract investment commitments worth over ₹1.5 lakh crore in the last four years. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026 in Mohali.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026 in Mohali, Kejriwal said Punjab has introduced a 45-day single-window clearance system to make it easier for companies to set up or expand operations in the state.

“If an approval is not granted within 45 days, the system automatically gives deemed approval on the 46th day,” he said, adding that the reforms were aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles and improving the ease of doing business.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the summit secured investment commitments worth more than ₹10,000 crore on its opening day.

He said major industry groups including Tata Steel, JSW Group, Trident Group, Hero Industries and HMEL had announced expansion plans in the state.

According to Mann, Punjab has secured investment commitments worth about ₹1.58 lakh crore since 2022, which are expected to generate employment for over 5.5 lakh people.

Kejriwal said the government has focused on both industrial growth and human capital development by investing in education and healthcare.

He said Punjab had improved its education system significantly and that government schools were producing better results in competitive exams such as JEE and NEET.

The AAP leader also highlighted the state’s healthcare initiatives, including a scheme providing health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh to eligible families.

Mann said the summit marked the beginning of a new phase of economic growth and job creation in the state.

“This summit is not just an industrial event but the beginning of a new era for Punjab’s economy, employment and investment,” he said, adding that the government aims to transform youth from job seekers into job creators through pro-industry policies.