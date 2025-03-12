Made In India Fest 2025: The Exciting Holi & Comedy Festival Comes to Delhi

New Delhi, India – Get ready for the most entertaining Holi and comedy extravaganza of the year – the Made In India Fest! As India’s OG festival, Made in India is set to bring the absolute blend of music, comedy, and the festive spirit of Holi to the heart of the capital city, Delhi. This vibrant two-day event will take place on 14th and 15th March 2025 at Gate 14, JLN Stadium, New Delhi. Made In India Fest 2025

A Star-Studded Lineup to Remember

The Made In India Fest promises to be a grand celebration of music and laughter with a star-studded lineup featuring renowned singers, comedians, and entertaining live performances. Here’s a sneak peek into the thrilling two-day schedule:

Day 1:

• B Praak – Known for his soulful melodies and chart-topping hits like “Teri Mitti,” B Praak is all set to leave the crowd mesmerized.

• Skopos – The rising electronic music sensation will bring a high-energy vibe to the stage.

• DJ BeatCrush – Get ready for an electrifying performance that will have you dancing all night long.

• Brij Ki Holi Performance – A spectacular performance that will celebrate the vibrant and colorful traditions of Holi.

Day 2:

• Singers:

• Parmish Verma – The Punjabi superstar will bring his hit tracks and crowd-pumping energy to the stage.

• Gurnazar – The soulful singer’s melodies are sure to captivate the audience.

• Comedians:

• A laughter-packed day featuring names like Harsh Gujral, Ravi Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor, Gurleen Pannu, Madhur Virli, Kaustubh Agarwal, Onkar Yadav, and Shreya Priyam. The funniest faces in Indian comedy will leave you in splits.

• Influencer Meet & Greets – A chance to meet and interact with some of the country’s well-known social media influencers.

• Emcee: Almost Ayush – The charismatic emcee will ensure the crowd stays engaged and entertained throughout both days.

The Lively Holi Experience

Made In India Fest promises more than just great music and comedy. Attendees will be treated to this Holi experience with:

• Authentic Holi Cuisine from across India

• Festive Drinks to keep the celebrations flowing

• Vibrant, Instagram-worthy Setups that will make your Holi moments unforgettable

• A safe, high-energy environment ensuring everyone has the time of their life

Event Details:

• Dates: 14th - 15th March 2025

• Venue: Gate 14, JLN Stadium, New Delhi

• Tickets: Available now on BookMyShow

Brand Partners:

The Made In India Fest is co-powered by Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water and Celebration Partner Magic Moments.

Don’t miss out on the exciting Holi & Comedy festival of the year! Book your tickets today and be a part of this unforgettable celebration of music, laughter, and the joyous spirit of Holi.

About Made in India Fest:

Made In India Fest is the fusion of music, comedy, and the rich cultural traditions of Holi. With a focus on world-class performances and unforgettable experiences, this festival brings together the most of entertainment, food, and fun, creating an event like no other in India.

