Mamta Mohandas on ‘Second Sunrises’: “Self-discovery is more important than meeting new people”

Actor-singer Mamta Mohandas speaks calmly and candidly about her life experiences in conversation with actor Suhasini Maniratnam. What unfolds is not a conventional celebrity interview but rather a warm hug to all those seeking the elder sister's advice on relationships.

Mamta speaks with conviction, gently reminding us that it’s okay when things don’t go right in your first relationship. Her first marriage lasted 6 months, yet sitting on that ‘hot seat’ with actor Suhasini, there isn’t a moment when the focus lingers on the ordeals she faced during her cancer treatment or her failed marriage. Instead, she reflects on those chapters with striking positivity. “There was a part of me that wanted to move fast. One of the reasons for the haste was to fulfil all the expectations I had of myself.”

The podcast gets better because she doesn’t stop with just finding out what went wrong. She quickly tells us that for a good relationship to work, it must first begin with understanding oneself. “Self-discovery was more important than meeting new people. It was crucial to understand ‘who am I’ and what my expectations are in relationships. You need to be ‘relationship smart’. You cannot think that relationships will work only with love; you need companionship, friendship, and safety.”

This conversation makes a perfect entry at a time when Generation Z has multiple terms to describe a relationship. But Mamta has just one piece of strong advice, “When I had just gotten divorced, I got into a relationship right away. Later in my life, I learnt that those are called rebounds. And they are very bad for you. You subconsciously blame the previous partner. But there are accountabilities that we need to take. Point fingers at yourself, and question, what could you have done differently?”.

What makes this episode compelling is how Mamta offers a grounded perspective on marriages. She dismisses the notion of perfection and describes that there is beauty in figuring out how to make it perfect. We learn that not everyone fits, and that’s completely okay. “Some people genuinely don’t fit. You cannot expect two pieces from two completely different puzzles to fit. But if you find one piece that lies anywhere in that puzzle, there is a high chance that you can find a way to each other. And unfolding that is what makes your relationship beautiful,” advised Mamta, adding, “The first step (to becoming more open) is to remove knots that are there internally in your system. Ask yourself the most difficult questions. Remember the good things from your previous relationships and hold on to the good memories. Be open and honest with yourself.”

True to the podcast’s title, ‘Second Sunrises’, Mamta is indeed embracing her second sunrise - a new chapter in life with renewed strength and reinvention.

